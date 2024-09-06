Swarts, Manning & Associates, Inc. Partners with Applied to Enable End-to-End Policy Lifecycle Across its P&C and Benefits Business

Chicago, IL, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Swarts, Manning & Associates, Inc. has selected Applied Digital Agency to streamline its prospecting, servicing, and accounting workflows for all lines of business. Leveraging the open technology within its foundational management system, Applied Epic, the agency will seamlessly integrate Applied’s marketing automation, commercial lines application and submission management, and digital payments hub applications to enable a complete digital end-to-end policy lifecycle - from customer acquisition to premium collections and payments – via simple, connected workflows for its growing team.

“Our organization’s needs have become more complex as we’ve grown, and unfortunately, our previous provider couldn’t accommodate the servicing and accounting workflows we needed, resulting in our staff spending too much time manually managing processes and creating reports,” said Dylan Swarts, producer, shareholder, chief financial officer, Swarts, Manning & Associates, Inc. “We’re excited about the integrated tools that Applied Digital Agency will provide each team member of our business, helping them maintain consistent policy workflows and leverage a single view of the customer across lines of business so they can better service accounts and prospect in a more efficient manner.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, payment hub, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“Agency management systems are powerful tools for growing agencies, but the integrated capabilities that support all roles in an agency and standardize the policy workflows are really what takes agencies to the next operational level,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Digital Agency’s integrated management capabilities will give Swarts, Manning & Associates, Inc. the connected workflows they need – from accounting to marketing to servicing - to allow their team to reduce tedious, manual tasks and focus on the most valuable activities that will effectively scale their business.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.