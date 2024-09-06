Dvm360® announces winners of the prestigious Veterinary Heroes® program

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dvm360®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, is honored to announce the winners of the fourth annual Veterinary Heroes® recognition program. In honor of the inductees, an award ceremony will be held during the Fetch Long Beach conference, where the winners will be recognized for their unwavering commitment and extraordinary efforts within the veterinary profession. The ceremony will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at noon PST. All Fetch Long Beach registrants may attend the award ceremony for no additional fee.







This year’s Veterinary Heroes program is sponsored by Blue Buffalo Natural, MedVet, Banfield Pet Hospital and Thrive Pet Healthcare (category sponsors). The program recognizes those who have positively impacted animal care, demonstrating leadership, expertise and a commitment to improving the health and well-being of animals. These recognized individuals have excelled in their professional roles and influenced the broader veterinary community, setting new standards and inspiring others to continue evolving the practice of veterinary care.

“As their colleague, I’m truly honored to congratulate all of the winners of the fourth annual Veterinary Heroes award program and shake their hand,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at dvm360 and the Fetch veterinary conferences. “It is my sincere pleasure to be part of an incredibly passionate and compassionate profession that goes above and beyond the call of duty for animals.”

The 2024 Veterinary Heroes winners are:

Client Service Representative: Geraldine Sprague — Tabernacle Animal Hospital (Tabernacle, New Jersey)

Credentialed Veterinary Technician: Camia Tonge, M.S., LVT, VTS (SAIM) — Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (New York, New York)

Dentistry: Jan Bellows, DVM, DIPL, AVDC, ABVP — Hometown Animal Hospital and All Pets Dental (Weston, Florida)

Dermatology: Meghan Solc, DVM, DACVD — Dermatology for Animals, A Thrive Pet Healthcare Partner (Catonsville, Maryland)

Emergency Medicine: Dennis Tim Crowe Jr, DVM, Ph.D., DACVS, DACVECC, DACHM, NREMT-I, CFF — Veterinary Surgery, Emergency, and Critical Care Services and Consulting (Ventura, Thousand Oaks, California, and Bogart, Georgia)

Feline Medicine: Susan V. Whittred, DVM — Patricia H. Ladew Foundation, Inc./The Paw Project (Oyster Bay, New York)

General Practitioner: Patricia Kennedy Arrington, DVM, CVFP — Jefferson Animal Hospital Regional Emergency Practice and Trauma Center (Louisville, Kentucky)

Internal Medicine: Ann E. Hohenhaus, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology, SAIM) — Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (New York, New York)

Nutrition: Valerie J. Parker, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM and Nutrition) — The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio)

Practice Management: Adrianne Hiller, BS — CityVet – MidCities (Bedford, Texas)

Surgery: Karl Maritato, DVM, DACVS-SA — MedVet Cincinnati (Fairfax, Ohio)

Veterinary Paraprofessional (non-credentialed support staff): Khalfani Carr — VCA Woodbridge (Woodbridge VA), Regional Veterinary Referral Center (Springfield, Virginia)

