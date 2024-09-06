Water Soluble Films Market Forecast at $586.4 Million by 2029 - Detailed Global and Regional Analysis by Type and Application

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Soluble Films Market by Type (Cold, Hot), Application (Detergent Packaging, Agrochemical Packaging, Water Treatment Chemical Packaging, Dye Packaging, Food Packaging, Laundry Bags, Embroidery, Pharmaceutical) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the water soluble films market is estimated to grow from USD 441.8 million in 2024 to USD 586.4 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The market for water soluble films is expected to be significantly driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies. To meet their population's healthcare demands and reduce the dependence on imports, several rising economies are making significant investments in growing local pharmaceutical industries. Such schemes include providing financial incentives for regional manufacturers to use sophisticated technologies and unique drug delivery systems. The water soluble films have the potential to offer accurate dosing as well as controlled release by encapsulating active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a soluble matrix that dissolves in the bloodstream.







Hot water soluble films was the second largest type of water soluble films market, in terms of value, in 2023



Hot water soluble films are the second largest type in the water soluble films market given their wide range of uses, excellent environmental functioning, and rising demand in particular sectors. These films have unique attributes that make them appropriate for specific applications where cold water soluble films might not work well. The hot water soluble films ensure that the packaged goods stay secure throughout handling and transportation by dissolving only when exposed to hot water, hence lowering the danger of accidental exposure.



Water treatment chemical packaging segment was the third largest application of water soluble films market, in terms of value, in 2023



The water treatment chemical packaging segment stands as the third-largest application in the water soluble films market. The safety water soluble films offer when handling hazardous materials is one of the main factors contributing to the prominence of water treatment chemical packaging in the water soluble films market. A wide range of chemicals are extensively used in the water treatment industry, which includes household water purification systems, industrial facilities, and municipal water treatment plants. The substances like scale inhibitors, coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants, tend to be dangerous and must be handled carefully to protect the environment and the safety of the workers. The water soluble films offer solution to these challenges, driving their significance in this application.



Europe is projected to be the second largest region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the water soluble films market.



Europe was the second-largest region in the water soluble films market. This is attributed to many factors, with strict environmental regulations playing a vital role. The European Union (EU) has consistently been at the core of environmental conservation, enforcing laws that force companies to adopt more environmentally friendly procedures. These goals are well aligned with water soluble films, as they don't leave any hazardous residues behind. This has prompted producers in Europe to use these films for a wide range of products in packaging applications.

Research Coverage



This report segments the market for water soluble films based on type, application, and region and provides estimations of value (USD Million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the market for water soluble films.

The key players profiled in the report include Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (Japan), KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan), AICELLO CORPORATION (Japan), Ecopol S.p.A. (Italy), Arrow GreenTech Ltd. (India), Cortec Corporation (US), Changzhou Greencradleland Macromolecule Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangmen Proudly Water-soluble Plastic Co., Ltd. (China), AMC (UK) Ltd. (UK), and Noble Industries (India).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $441.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $586.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Convenience Food Items Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Emerging Economies Increased Demand from Agricultural Industry

Restraints Higher Cost of Water Soluble Films Compared to Conventional Plastic Films Increasing Overall Packaging Costs Owing to Dynamic Regulatory Policies

Opportunities Edible Water Soluble Films Development of New Applications

Challenges Production Complexities of Water Soluble Films Market Acceptance by Consumers



Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Manufacturing

Distribution Network

End-use Industries

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Application

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Case Studies

Enhancing Laundry Efficiency: Monosol's Breakthrough in Water Soluble Film Technology

Advancing Agrochemical Safety with Sekisui Chemical's Water Soluble Films

Enhancing Infection Control with Aicello's Advanced Water Soluble Films in Medical Laundry Bags

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Nanotechnology Silver Nanoparticle Technology

Complementary Technologies Microencapsulation Technology



Trade Analysis

Import Scenario

Export Scenario

Patent Analysis

Approach

Document Types

Top Applicants

Jurisdiction Analysis

Companies Featured

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Aicello Corporation

Ecopol S.p.A.

Arrow Greentech Ltd.

Cortec Corporation

Changzhou Greencradleland Macromolecule Materials Co. Ltd.

Jiangmen Proudly Water-Soluble Plastic Co. Ltd.

Amc (UK) Ltd.

Noble Industries

Soluble Technology Limited

Aquapak Polymers Ltd.

Cinch Packaging Materials Co. Ltd.

Suvi Exports Llp

Kk Nonwovens (India)

Joyforce Industrial

Foshan Polyva Materials Co. Ltd.

Acedag Limited

Camm Solutions GmbH

Istanbul Plastik

Dute Industries Group

Aristo Flexi Pack

Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd.

Ecomavi S.R.L.

