Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

No. of shares purchased back Average transaction price Amount (DKK) Accumulated latest announcement 7,900 282.71 2,233,380.50 30 August 2024 1,800 290.50 522,900.00 2 September 2024 1,700 301.64 512,790.50 3 September 2024 1,500 306.02 459,025.50 4 September 2024 1,700 304.67 517,936.50 5 September 2024 1,500 296.00 444,000.00 Accumulated this week 8,200 299.59 2,456,652.50 Accumulated under the program 16,100 291.31 4,690,033.00

As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 393,661 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.2 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.

Attachment