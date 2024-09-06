Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.
According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.
The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|No. of shares purchased back
|Average transaction price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated latest announcement
|7,900
|282.71
|2,233,380.50
|30 August 2024
|1,800
|290.50
|522,900.00
|2 September 2024
|1,700
|301.64
|512,790.50
|3 September 2024
|1,500
|306.02
|459,025.50
|4 September 2024
|1,700
|304.67
|517,936.50
|5 September 2024
|1,500
|296.00
|444,000.00
|Accumulated this week
|8,200
|299.59
|2,456,652.50
|Accumulated under the program
|16,100
|291.31
|4,690,033.00
As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 393,661 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.2 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.
