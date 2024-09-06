Value Meets High Tech As NIU Debuts New Series of Electric Kick Scooters and a Nationwide Launch Within Top US Retailers

KQi 100P marks NIU’s debut at Kohl’s and is a high performance, low cost electric scooter at an affordable $349 MSRP

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced the launch of two new electric kick scooters - the KQi 100 series - for the 2024 holiday season that will be available in Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl’s nationwide. NIU specializes in creating products that uniquely combine affordability, quality and technology, a blend rarely found in a single offering, and the KQi 100 series underscores this approach.

“By bringing these two new electric kick scooters to market and partnering with retail giants like Best Buy, Kohl’s and Walmart to ensure widespread availability we are not only enhancing convenience for customers but also setting a new standard for the e-mobility industry,” said Ben McGill, Head of North America of NIU. “The KQi 100 series performs better than many mid-tier scooters, while being hundreds of dollars less than others in the market. We are one of the only companies making a sub-$500 scooter with the capabilities that this product offers. For 10 years, NIU has led the world in lithium-ion battery EVs that remain an affordable option for urban mobility and the KQi 100-Series further demonstrates our commitment to innovative technology at competitive pricing.”

The KQi 100P is the company’s debut product at Kohl’s retailers and will also be available at Walmart. With an MSRP of $349, the KQi 100P packs state-of-the-art features and technology into an affordable two-wheeled electric mobility solution. The product is available in store and online beginning next week.

The KQi 100F will launch this October in store at Best Buy and online through Amazon, Shopify, Target and Best Buy, which NIU recently announced a large-scale expansion into over 800 stores . Sporting a collapsible handlebar, the KQi 100F is easy to fold up to take on public transport or fit in the trunk of your car. Thanks to the conical surface design and superior manufacturing process, the foldable handlebar is precisely aligned and features self-locking properties, ensuring it remains stable and doesn’t wobble while riding. The KQi 100F has an MSRP of $449.

Dual tube suspension for a smooth and comfortable ride, minimizing bumps and vibrations while improving handling, safety and durability.

for a smooth and comfortable ride, minimizing bumps and vibrations while improving handling, safety and durability. Powerful motor provides superior acceleration and increased torque to climb hills with ease and keep up with faster traffic on roadways.

provides superior acceleration and increased torque to climb hills with ease and keep up with faster traffic on roadways. Upgraded tire size for enhanced stability and shock absorption, reducing the risk of accidents while making for a comfortable, stable ride.

for enhanced stability and shock absorption, reducing the risk of accidents while making for a comfortable, stable ride. Water resistance providing enhanced protection from splashes or inclement weather.

providing enhanced protection from splashes or inclement weather. LCD dashboard with a clear, high-quality display that remains sharp and readable, even in direct sunlight.

with a clear, high-quality display that remains sharp and readable, even in direct sunlight. Advanced connectivity and new app features including the ability to set the minimum glide speed required to start the motor, set a charging limit to prevent battery aging, and the choice to set your scooter from standard mode to “chill” to make acceleration smoother.

including the ability to set the minimum glide speed required to start the motor, set a charging limit to prevent battery aging, and the choice to set your scooter from standard mode to “chill” to make acceleration smoother. Enhanced safety features including fewer exposed wires; extremely short braking distance made possible by both front drum brakes and rear e-brakes; a frame structure that has been redesigned with automotive-grade steel to increase durability; and NIU’s proprietary smart battery management which provides 14 types of protection against faults and errors.

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, F series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

