SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (“Napco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NSSC) complied with federal securities laws. On September 5, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging Napco has engaged in accounting fraud and financial manipulation, stating: “We interviewed former employees, competitors, and industry leaders who repeatedly cast doubt on Napco’s reported financials and corroborated one another.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Napco stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/napco/ to discuss your legal rights.