Umicore - Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc. and by Bank of America Corp.

Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc. and by Bank of America Corp.





In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified by:

BlackRock Inc. that it has crossed the legal threshold of 5% for direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments downwards, and the regulatory threshold of 3% for direct voting rights downwards on 30 August 2024. The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of BlackRock Inc. now stands at 3.53%.

Bank of America Corp. that it has crossed the legal threshold of 5% for direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments upwards, and the regulatory threshold of 3% for direct voting rights upwards on 30 August 2024. The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of Bank of America now stands at 5.41%





Summary of the moves:

BlackRock, Inc

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 30 August 2024 2 September 2024 2.52% 1.02 % 3.53%

Bank of America Corp.

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 30 August 2024 4 September 2024 4.15% 1.26 % 5.41%





Notification from BlackRock Inc:

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 2 September 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30 August 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 3%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





Notification from Bank of America Corp.:

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 4 September 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30 August 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: Bank of America Corp.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Adrien Raicher +32 2 227 74 34 adrien.raicher@umicore.com





About Umicore

Umicore is a circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy make a real difference. Its activities are organized in four business groups: Battery Materials, Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: Materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base with around 12,000 employees. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 1.8 billion (turnover of € 7.4 billion) in the first half year of 2024.