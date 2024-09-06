Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in New York, NY.



Management is scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:30 am ET and will hold one-on-one meetings.

Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM system Eversense® E3 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

