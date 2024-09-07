Global Natural Food Colorants Market Size To Worth USD 4.55 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.79%

New York, United States , Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Natural Food Colorants Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.96 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.55 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.79% during the projected period.





Natural food colorants are pigments that come from plants, animals, or minerals and are used to colour food and beverages. Natural food colorants are found in fruits, vegetables, seeds, and spices. Common examples include red beet juice, yellow turmeric, and blue spirulina. These colorants are gaining popularity as consumers demand clean-label products with identifiable and healthier ingredients. Natural food colouring enhances the visual appeal of food while also providing additional benefits, such as antioxidants or vitamins, depending on the source. Consumers' preference for more natural, less processed foods, as well as growing awareness of the potential health risks associated with artificial additives, are propelling the transition to natural food colorants. Consumers, especially in industrialized countries, have improved their ability to determine how a product is made and the quality of the ingredients used. Customers develop opinions about the products they want to see on store shelves as they learn more about their food and the ingredients used in processing. This increased consumer demand for products made entirely of natural materials and additives, resulting in numerous opportunities for natural food colouring in the food processing industry. However, the high cost of natural food colorants traps small food manufacturers and raises the overall cost of finished goods production.

Browse key industry insights spread across 288 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Natural Food Colorants Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Carmine, Anthocyanin, Caramel, Carotenoid, Curcumin, Paprika, Spirulina, Lycopene, Betalain, and Others), By Application (Beverage, Dairy-Based Products, Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks & Cereals, Nutraceutical, Processed Food Products, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The carmine segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global natural food colorants market during the projected period.

Based on the type, the natural food colorants market is divided into carmine, anthocyanin, caramel, carotenoid, curcumin, paprika, spirulina, lycopene, betalain, and others. Among these, the carmine segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the natural food colorants market during the projected period. Carmine's market growth is expected to be fueled by rising consumer demand for natural food colors that can replace synthetic colorants while mitigating their negative health effects. Food companies that invest in new natural food products and enhanced carmine food color formulations help to ensure a more sanitary food future. Carmine has a bright scarlet color and is used in a wide range of foods, including desserts, ice cream, beverages, meat, fruit-based yogurt, and other dairy products.

The beverage segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global natural food colorants market is categorized into beverage, dairy-based products, bakery, confectionery, snacks & cereals, nutraceutical, processed food products, and others. Among these, the b beverage segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Beverages include both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Wine's color is one of the most noticeable characteristics of alcoholic beverages. The color of the wine may influence consumer acceptance of the product. Furthermore, a wine's color can tell you a lot about its age, quality, level of preservation, and other characteristics. Anthocyanins are the primary components responsible for wine's color. They are removed from the grape skin. Adult consumers looking for an alternative alcoholic beverage to the traditional sweet and fizzy variety have a strong preference for unique soft drink flavor combinations.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global natural food colorants market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global natural food colorants market over the forecast period. The U.S. contributes the most to the region, followed by Canada and Mexico. The change in color labeling, which must be implemented nationwide by 2021, is expected to increase demand for natural colorants in Canada. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a directive requiring food producers to list food colors by their unique common names in the list of ingredients for prepackaged goods in order to be more honest about colors.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global natural food colorants market during the projected period. The region's leading natural food colorant manufacturers have access to a variety of application technologies, allowing them to test color performance in a wide range of food and beverage applications such as soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, confectionery, frozen desserts, yogurts, baked goods, and processed foods. Natural food colors serve several functions in the Asian food and beverage industry, including improving the visual appeal of products and highlighting flavors associated with various applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global natural food colorants market are Chr. Hansen Holdings A/s, Symrise AG, FMC Corporation, DDW, The Color House, Synthite Industries Private Ltd, Kalsec Inc., Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Givaudan (Naturex), Sensient Technologies, ADM, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., DSM, Naturex, Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Chr. Hansen launches VEGA SAFEPRO culture range for plant-based meat alternatives. After launching the VEGA Culture Kit for dairy alternatives in 2021, Chr. Hansen is expandind into the meat alternatives arena with the VEGA SAFEPRO range, a new offering designed to keep plant-based alternative proteins safe and fresh for longer.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global natural food colorants market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Natural Food Colorants Market, By Type

Carmine

Anthocyanin

Caramel

Carotenoid

Curcumin

Paprika

Spirulina

Lycopene

Betalain

Others

Global Natural Food Colorants Market, By Application

Beverage

Dairy-based Products

Bakery

Confectionery

Snacks & Cereals

Nutraceutical

Processed Food Products

Others

Global Natural Food Colorants Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



