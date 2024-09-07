Global Biological Buffers Market Size To Worth USD 1,524.14 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 7.47%

New York, United States , Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biological Buffers Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 741.69 Million in 2023 to USD 1,524.14 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Biological buffers are significant structures that are present in living organisms that control pH levels, maintain stability, and help in cellular functions. Compounds that keep pH stability in biological systems are the focus of the biological buffers market. In medicine, research, and diagnostics, these buffers are important. Both stable drug formulation and accurate experimental outcomes are guaranteed by these biological buffer. Tris, HEPES, and phosphate buffers are important products. Innovations in the biological and life sciences are primarily driving the market. Demand is increased through increased R&D and biopharmaceutical production. The main drivers of the market's expansion are rising research activity, an increase in the need for blood and plasma, and technological improvement. Protein purification, electrophoresis, and chromatography are just a few of the research applications that depend on biological buffers, which are driving demand for these types of instruments. However, the high cost and availability of alternatives restrict the commercial growth of biological buffers.

Global Biological Buffers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Phosphate Type, Acetate Type, TRIS Type, and Others), By Application (Research Institution, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The phosphate type segment is predicted to hold a greatest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the biological buffers market is classified into phosphate type, acetate type, tris type, and others. Among these, the phosphate type segment is predicted to hold the greatest market share through the forecast period. Numerous factors contribute to the phosphate type, such as the need for additional biochemical research, shifting consumer preferences and behaviors, and the growth of the economies in fresh markets.

The research institution segment is anticipated to hold the greatest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the biological buffers market is divided into research institutions, the pharmaceutical industry, and others. Among these, the research institution segment is anticipated to hold the greatest market share during the projected timeframe. The need for high-quality biological buffers among research institutions is increased by the necessity of advanced biological buffers for maintaining the stability and accuracy of these models.

Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the biological buffers market over the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the biological buffers market over the forecast period. Europe's strong base in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research contributes to biological buffers. Many important research centers and pharmaceutical businesses in the region require dependable, high-quality biological buffers for a range of uses, including molecular diagnostics and drug development.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the biological buffers market over the forecast period. A key driver is the rapidly increasing market for diagnostics and biopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific region. Distribution networks and market presence are enhanced through partnerships with foreign pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the biological buffers market include WuXi AppTec, Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor, GE Healthcare, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, the biological safety testing division of Eurofins Scientific was announced to have been purchased by Charles River Laboratories. This acquisition will allow Charles River to enhance its biological safety testing capabilities, allowing it to better serve the growing need for this type of service.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the biological buffers market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Biological Buffers Market, By Type

Phosphate Type

Acetate Type

TRIS Type

Others

Global Biological Buffers Market, By Application

Research Institution

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Biological Buffers Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



