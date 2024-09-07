INVESTOR DEADLINE TUESDAY: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) securities between October 12, 2023 and June 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until this upcoming Tuesday, September 10, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Walgreens class action lawsuit. Captioned Bhaila v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., No. 24-cv-05907 (N.D. Ill.), the Walgreens class action lawsuit charges Walgreens and certain of Walgreens’ top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: Walgreens is a global company that delivers retail and pharmacy, and healthcare services.

The Walgreens class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Walgreens’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; and (ii) Walgreens’ pharmacy division was not equipped to handle the ongoing challenges in Walgreens’ industry and would require significant restructuring to create a sustainable model.

The Walgreens class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 27, 2024, Walgreens announced third quarter 2024 results below expectations and lowered fiscal year 2024 projections. The complaint further alleges that Walgreens’ CEO, defendant Timothy C. Wentworth, noted that Walgreens continues “to face a difficult operating environment, including persistent pressures on the U.S. consumer and the impact of recent marketplace dynamics which have eroded pharmacy margins.” On this news, the price of Walgreens stock fell more than 22%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Walgreens securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Walgreens class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Walgreens class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Walgreens class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Walgreens class action lawsuit.

