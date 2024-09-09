VistaJet Connects China-Africa Business Ties, Propelling Cross-Continental Commerce

Image source: CCTV News.

Hong Kong/Beijing, September 9, 2024 – VistaJet brought business leaders, heads of state and governments together at one of the world’s largest forums in the 9th Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing from September 4 to 6. The FOCAC summit, which meets once every 3 years alternating between China and Africa, aims to expand and deepen the China-Africa cooperation and relationship.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) China has become Africa’s largest trading partner under programs such as the Belt and Road Initiative. Around 20% of the region’s exports now go to China and about 16% of Africa’s imports come from China. This amounted to a record high of $282 billion in total trade volume in 2023. Growing the private aviation network in both China and Africa, VistaJet plays a crucial role to foster business ties and help drive mutually beneficial economic growth and development in the regions.

During this year’s FOCAC, China further amplified its commitment to the development of Africa by pledging China's support across Africa with a funding of nearly $51 billion over the next three years, backing for more infrastructure projects, and the creation of at least 1 million jobs. Similarly, the second Indonesia-Africa Forum was held in Bali in early September, where Indonesia successfully recorded 32 business partnerships with a total value of over $3.5 billion, demonstrating the growing relationship between Asia and Africa.

Philippe Scalabrini, President of Europe and Africa at VistaJet said: “The role of private aviation does not stop at air mobility. Not only it is the safest and most efficient way for point-to-point travel, it also brings the world together and opens the door to deep collaborations and exploring new opportunities. Every day VistaJet is trusted by world leaders because it focuses on what it does best – providing the most rigorous safety and security, upholding to its commitment of guaranteed aircraft availability for its Members to fly anywhere at any time – to offer maximum efficiency in private travel.”

VistaJet plays a crucial role to foster business ties and help drive mutually beneficial economic growth and development in the regions. (Image Source: CCTV News.)

Through 2023, VistaJet witnessed a steady increase in its Members’ base across regions, with a marked 35% year-on-year growth recorded in Africa. The demand for services from Africa and China in particular continues to rise in 2024 – the most requested aircraft being Challenger 605 for regional flights and Global 7500 for long-haul travel up to 17 hours non-stop. In the past 12 months, VistaJet has deployed a dedicated fleet in Africa to accommodate the increasing flight demand among the continent’s countries, China and the rest of the world.

With a Members’ fleet of aircraft covering 96% of the world, VistaJet continues to bridge the economic advancement of different regions in the world and showcases the indispensable role of private aviation in fostering business opportunities and economic growth. VistaJet is committed to exceptional service ensures that businesses can maximize their global potential efficiently and with ease.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company, leading the industry by setting higher standards of service and safety for 20 years. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 207 countries and territories, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers clients a bespoke subscription of flight hours with guaranteed access to the Vista Members’ fleet to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com or for Greater China Region at vistajet.cn

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

