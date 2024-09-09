SINGAPORE, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Explorer, a leading blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform, has issued updates for September 9, 2024.



OKX Explorer Enhances Bitcoin Ecosystem Coverage with Fractal Integration

OKX Explorer now supports Fractal, a Bitcoin scaling solution that uses the Bitcoin Core code itself to recursively scale unlimited layers on top of the world's most secure blockchain. This integration aligns with OKX Explorer's commitment to providing comprehensive coverage and advanced tools for the onchain community and developers, particularly in the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem.



Key highlights of this integration:

Revolutionizing Bitcoin's scalability: Fractal significantly increases transaction throughput while maintaining consistency with Bitcoin Core software. OKX Explorer's comprehensive data insights and user-friendly interface provide seamless access to Fractal's innovative features, allowing users to explore and interact with Fractal's environment effortlessly.

Fractal significantly increases transaction throughput while maintaining consistency with Bitcoin Core software. OKX Explorer's comprehensive data insights and user-friendly interface provide seamless access to Fractal's innovative features, allowing users to explore and interact with Fractal's environment effortlessly. Native support for emerging Bitcoin standards: Fractal's native support for standards like Ordinals, Runes and BRC-20 is complemented by OKX Explorer's advanced tracking capabilities. This integration enables users to monitor and verify transactions involving these new digital assets with ease, ensuring transparency and trust.

Fractal's native support for standards like Ordinals, Runes and BRC-20 is complemented by OKX Explorer's advanced tracking capabilities. This integration enables users to monitor and verify transactions involving these new digital assets with ease, ensuring transparency and trust. Dynamic scaling and fast confirmations: Fractal's dynamic scaling capabilities and fast block confirmation times (30 seconds or less) make it ideal for internet-scale applications. OKX Explorer's real-time data tracking ensures that even the most data-intensive applications run smoothly on Fractal, providing users with fast transaction confirmations and real-time updates.



Fractal's dynamic scaling capabilities and fast block confirmation times (30 seconds or less) make it ideal for internet-scale applications. OKX Explorer's real-time data tracking ensures that even the most data-intensive applications run smoothly on Fractal, providing users with fast transaction confirmations and real-time updates. Innovative features and future enhancements: Fractal's potential enablement of OP_CAT could unlock new possibilities for advanced scripting and smart contracts. OKX Explorer's comprehensive data insights will support the monitoring and development of these advanced features, ensuring a transparent and efficient system.



Fractal boasts an impressive user base, with over 4.8 million wallet addresses and more than 9.1 million users. Its testnet has demonstrated remarkable activity, recording over 12.5 million active addresses in just 24 hours, with 10.6 million addresses engaging in Ordinals transactions. This high-volume performance showcases OKX Explorer's robust capabilities, offering users seamless access to detailed, real-time data insights while highlighting the platform's scalability and reliability.

OKX Explorer is a leading blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform that provides extensive coverage of nearly 50 public chains, including all live Polygon chains and popular ones like BTC, EVM L1 and L2 chains, Tron and Solana, as well as comprehensive onchain data and developer tools.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.



OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer