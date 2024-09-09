SMCP - Update on the proceedings in the relation with a stake of 15.9% of the share capital

Press release - Paris, September 9th, 2024

Information on the proceedings in relation to

the sale of a 15.9% stake of SMCP’s share capital in 2021

The Court of Appeal refuses appeals from Dynamic Treasure Group

against the English High Court ruling

SMCP has been informed that the London Court of Appeal has refused applications for permission to appeal, in particular from Dynamic Treasure Group (DTG) against the English High Court decision of 12 July 2024 ruling that the sale of a stake of 15.9% of SMCP's shares by European Topsoho S.à r.l. to DTG in 2021 was invalid. There are no further rights of appeal.

GLAS SAS (London Branch) has indicated it now intends to take steps to obtain the forced return of this 15.9% stake in Singapore, where the corresponding shares are currently held.

