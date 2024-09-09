KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 9 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 9.00 (EEST)





Kalmar and DP World Southampton continue their joint eco-efficiency journey with new hybrid straddle carrier order

Kalmar has concluded an agreement with long-term customer DP World Southampton to supply a further 14 hybrid straddle carriers for their container terminal. The significant order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2024 order intake, and delivery is scheduled for Q2 of 2025.

DP World Southampton is the UK port of choice for many global leaders in the container shipping industry thanks to its strategic location on the UK's south coast. The terminal has been operating Kalmar straddle carriers since 2007. This order will bring the total number of Kalmar straddle carriers at the terminal to 82.

DP World is committed to reducing and mitigating the carbon footprint of its operations through cutting energy use in its facilities and investing in product designs that conserve energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hybrid straddle carriers help to meet this goal by significantly reducing both the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of straddle carrier operations compared to traditional diesel-powered machines. Hybrid machines also generate much less noise. The units operated at Southampton are powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a biofuel made from 100% renewable raw material.

Andrew Bowen, DP World in the UK COO: "Given our long-standing business relationship with Kalmar, we are delighted with the order of the latest batch of hybrid straddle carriers, which will continue to help boost productivity and optimise operational costs at our Southampton logistics hub. At DP World, we are strongly committed to being a global leader in sustainable cargo handling, and these new models will play a key role in progressing that goal here in the UK.”

Karri Keskinen, Head of Sales, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: "With this order Kalmar and DP World continue their joint journey towards a more sustainable future for cargo-handling operations at Southampton. We are particularly proud to be able to say that our hybrid straddle carrier technology now makes up the majority of the straddle fleet at the terminal."



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.

