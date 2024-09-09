Grieg Seafood ASA (OSE: GSF) - Fixed Income Investor Calls

| Source: Grieg Seafood ASA Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea as Global Coordinators and Green Bond Advisors and ABG Sundal Collier as Joint Bookrunner to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 9 September 2024. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with a 4-year tenor may follow.

In conjunction with the contemplated bond issue, Grieg Seafood ASA will offer a conditional buyback in GSF01 ESG.

For further information, please contact:
Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO, Mobile: +47 908 45 252


The information included in this announcement is publicly disclosed in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.