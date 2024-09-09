AAVantgarde appoints Dr. Jayashree Sahni as Chief Medical Officer

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage, Italian-based international biotechnology company with two proprietary Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) vector platforms for large gene delivery, today announced the appointment of Jayashree Sahni, MD, FRCOphth, EMBA as their Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Sahni brings more than 25 years of ophthalmology and drug development experience to AAVantgarde and has joined the Company’s leadership team, reporting to Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer.



Dr. Sahni will take over from Dr. Naveed Shams, who served as the CMO since 2022 and helped develop the clinical foundation and plans for the company. AAVantgarde is grateful for the invaluable experience, dedication and enthusiasm that Dr. Shams has brought to the company.

Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer of AAVantgarde said, “Dr. Sahni brings extensive experience as an ophthalmologist & retina specialist, a rich drug development track record and leadership across all stages of drug development, that includes leading successful proof-of-concept studies for blockbuster monoclonal antibody Vabysmo (faricimab) and multiple gene therapy programs including Luxturna. She was also involved in the development of Geographic Atrophy and dry-AMD gene therapy programs (GT005). This expertise, coupled with her deep knowledge of retinal imaging and endpoints development, will be invaluable as we progress our gene therapy programs for inherited retinal disorders, and I am delighted to have such an experienced CMO on board.”

“I am excited to join AAVantgarde. AAV gene therapy has thus far been limited by transgene capacity. AAVantgarde’s two highly innovative platforms and pipeline assets will enable efficient delivery of large genes for prevalent and rare diseases,” said Dr. Jayashree Sahni, Chief Medical Officer of AAVantgarde. “Our two first pipeline programs in IRDs are aimed at diseases which currently have no treatment options available, and I am excited to bring my expertise to be part of this talented and experienced team developing novel therapeutic options to improve patients’ lives.”

Prior to joining AAVantgarde, Dr. Sahni was a Sr. Global Program Clinical Head at Novartis, leading the clinical strategy, design and execution of their Phase I to III Ophthalmology gene therapy and digital health programs. Previously she worked in the pharma research and early development group at Roche and in her role as an Expert Medical Director she was responsible for the Phase I and II clinical trials for Vabysmo in nAMD & DME and for several glaucoma and inherited retinal disease programs. Whilst at Roche, she also gained experience in Global Business Development (Neurology, Ophthalmology and Rare Diseases). Dr. Sahni is a seasoned retina specialist and prior to joining industry was Consultant Ophthalmologist and Medical Retina Specialist and the Head of the Liverpool Ophthalmic Reading Centre at the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospital NHS Trust. She did her post-doctoral fellowships at St Paul’s Eye Unit, Liverpool and Moorfields Eye Hospital, London and is a UK Board certified ophthalmologist with an Executive MBA (embaX) from ETH Zurich and University of St. Gallen (Switzerland).

About AAVantgarde Bio

AAVantgarde Bio is a clinical-stage, Italian headquartered, international biotechnology company that has developed two proprietary Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) vector platforms to address the gene therapy cargo capacity limitations of AAV vectors. The AAVantgarde platforms could be used to deliver large genes to ocular and non-ocular tissues. Co-founded by Professor Alberto Auricchio at TIGEM (Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine) in Naples, Italy, and Telethon Foundation, AAVantgarde will initially validate the platforms in the clinic in two inherited retinal diseases with clear unmet need. For more information, please visit: www.aavantgardebio.com.

Contact:

Magda Blanco – Head of Corporate Development, AAVantgarde

Email: info@aavantgarde.com