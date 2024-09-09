21Shares Announces the Release of its Staking Research and Education Initiative, Focused on Market Education and Thought Leadership

ZURICH, 9 September 2024 – 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, is pleased to announce a new initiative focussed on Staking, designed to educate the market on the basics of crypto staking, its potential benefits for ETP investors and 21Shares’ unique approach.



“Staking is a way for crypto holders to put the digital assets they hold to work and earn a passive income without selling them, representing a potential opportunity for investors. Through our Staking Primer and education initiative, 21Shares seeks to introduce clients and potential investors to this key component of the crypto ecosystem,” said Adrian Fritz, Head of Research at 21Shares. “Since inception in 2018, 21Shares has provided world-class research and insights to investors around the world, and has been on the forefront of crypto thought leadership and education. 21Shares’ staking research and education initiative represents our latest endeavor to make the world of cryptocurrency more understandable, simplified and relatable.”

Staking, integral to the functionality and security of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains, allows crypto holders to actively participate in transaction validation by locking up their assets. In return, participants earn rewards, contributing to both the stability of the network and the growth of their portfolios.

As part of this education initiative, 21Shares is emphasizing the 21Shares Staking Primer , a comprehensive guide designed to educate investors on the fundamentals of staking and its critical role within the blockchain ecosystem. This resource provides clear insights into how staking works, the benefits it offers and the potential for generating passive income. In addition, investors can track key metrics related to their staking activities through 21Shares' Dune Dashboards , which provide real-time data on staking rewards, network participation, and yields. This transparency and accessibility further empower investors to make informed decisions as they engage with the staking process.

The initiative also highlights a curated selection of Staking ETPs, including popular assets like Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche, among others. These products simplify the staking process, enabling investors to gain exposure to staking rewards without the complexities typically associated with managing individual staking operations.

The staking research and education initiative underscores 21Shares' commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly investment products that cater to the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community. By offering staking through ETPs, 21Shares continues to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the dynamic world of digital assets.

For more information about 21Shares and to explore the full range of Staking ETPs, visit https://connect.21shares.com/staking-2024

