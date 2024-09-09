GTreasury Acquires CashAnalytics, the World’s Most Advanced Cash Forecasting Solution

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced the acquisition of CashAnalytics, the world’s leading cash forecasting and AR/AP analytics solution. More than 1,000 business entities across 40+ countries trust CashAnalytics to analyze and optimize over $100 billion in cash flow every day.



GTreasury believes in a modern and agile approach to treasury automation, by offering best-in-class specialized, modular treasury solutions across cash, payments, and risk solutions. The acquisition of CashAnalytics enhances GTreasury’s suite of solutions with a critical first point of treasury automation that can be deployed in just weeks as a single solution and with the added benefit of seamless data orchestration and user interface across GTreasury’s suite of Digital Treasury Solutions.

Cash forecasting is an accelerating concern for CFOs and treasury groups. In a recent market survey by Topline Strategy, 65% of treasury groups stated improvements in cash forecasting as their top priority, citing issues such as the inability to predictably monitor and change processes to impact DSO and DPO and adhering to debt covenants. CashAnalytics’ unparalleled intuitive user interface and cash forecasting capabilities are uniquely comprehensive and include the CashAnalytics SmartLedger. SmartLedger offers especially deep insights into working capital drivers within a business. These insights include the payment behavior of customers, which facilitates insights into actions that can improve free cash flow. Further, CashAnalytics can be quickly deployed with API connectivity into banks, ERPs, and any legacy treasury management systems.

“GTreasury’s vision of a seamless, modular, and future-proof approach to the adoption of treasury technology is truly game-changing,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO, GTreasury. “CashAnalytics is a perfect match for GTreasury and a very natural next step in the journey for our product, customers, and employees. CashAnalytics, as part of GTreasury, opens up cutting-edge treasury technology to a far wider market that, up to now, has only had access to monolithic treasury management systems that are rigid, costly, and difficult to deploy. We’re incredibly excited for our customers to see how this acquisition will enhance their treasury operations.”

“We founded CashAnalytics over 10 years ago to transform the way companies analyze cash flow, with the goal of enabling them to quickly take well-informed actions to optimize working capital,” said Conor Deegan, CEO, CashAnalytics. “Today’s CFOs and treasurers want—and, frankly, need—to move beyond manual spreadsheets or the restrictive cash forecasting functionality of their ERPs and legacy treasury systems. These outdated solutions either lack timely variance visibility, are error prone, like spreadsheets, or the data and workflow constraints of a monolithic platform hinder broader business unit adoption, limiting visibility, needed insights, and the ability to quickly act. CashAnalytics’ ability to automate the collection of cash flow data from internal ERP or TMS systems and banks with API connectivity is a perfect match for GTreasury’s own approach to seamless access and timely analysis of financial data. The result for CFOs is a faster time-to-value realization, from a solution that can be deployed in a matter of weeks instead of months. We are extremely excited about this next stage and look forward to our shared achievements to come.”

