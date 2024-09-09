MAHE, Seychelles, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 9, 2024.



OKX to List Catizen's Token, Launches 'Trade and Earn' Campaign Featuring 50,000 CATI Reward Pool

OKX today announced that it will list Catizen's CATI token on its spot market at 10:00 AM (UTC) on September 20. This addition will enable eligible customers to trade CATI against USDT via the CATI/USDT spot pair. Deposits for the token were enabled today at 8:00 AM (UTC).

This announcement follows the launch of OKX's 'Trade and Earn CATI' campaign, giving those who trade at least 500 USDT worth of CATI on OKX's Pre-Market Futures the opportunity to claim a share of a 50,000 CATI reward pool. More details are available here.

OKX's Pre-Market Futures allows eligible customers* to trade futures contracts with up to 2x leverage for upcoming tokens before a Token Generation Event (TGE), token public sale or Initial Coin/Exchange Offering (ICO/IEO).

Catizen is a play-to-earn game on Telegram where players take on the role of mayor, managing a virtual city of cats. As mayor, you develop the city by constructing buildings, improving infrastructure and overseeing feline citizens. The game uniquely blends city-building mechanics with crypto economics for an engaging gaming experience.

Not all products offered in all regions. Trading in pre-market futures is highly risky due to such factors as lower liquidity, higher price volatility, and there is increased liquidation risk. Not all tokens underlying pre-market futures will ultimately be listed on OKX. Users will not receive underlying tokens. OKX retains sole discretion to adjust any listing, extend or terminate the futures contract and/or settlement date for the futures contract, or suspend trading in pre-market futures. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

