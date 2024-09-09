Circular Economy Global Outlook and Projections to 2029: Focus on Alphabet, Apple, Dell, Energizer, Inter Ikea Systems, H&M, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive, MUD Jeans, The Coca-Cola Co. and Unilever

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circular Economy: A Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-thorough analysis of the circular economy market, highlighting its current and future potential. It provides a detailed examination of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, along with market projections for 2029 and rankings of key market players.
Report Scope
The primary focus of this market study is to understand the landscape, dynamics and potential of the circular economy through qualitative research methods. The scope of this report is limited to the theoretical study of global circular economy markets. The report will explore regulatory impacts, the contribution of both companies and industries, technological advances and the opportunities and challenges associated with these markets.
Its key objectives are to:
- Identify and study the most active sectors contributing to the circular economy.
- Track the adoption of circular economy practices.
- Understand the market trends and future growth potential.
- Provide insights into consumer attitudes about and behaviors associated with circular economy products and services.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the current and future global markets for circular economy
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global circular economy market, with market share analysis based on activities, and region
- Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies
- Coverage of major milestones in circular economy and discussion of changing dynamics of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and role of international organizations in circular economy
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
- Profiles of the leading companies:
- Alphabet
- Apple
- Dell
- Energizer Holdings
- Inter Ikea Systems
- H&M Group
- Jaguar Land Rover Automotive
- MUD Jeans
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- Unilever
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Market Overview
- Major Milestones in the Circular Economy
- Circular Economy Target, by Country
- Role of International Organizations in the Circular Economy
- Adoption of Circular Economy Concept by Industries
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growth of Waste Management and Remediation Industries
- Consumer Awareness
- Market Opportunities
- Changing Dynamics of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
- Investment in Sustainability
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Inadequate Garbage Collection Infrastructure
- Lack of Universal Standards and Regulations
- Consumer Perception: Quality and Reliability Concerns
Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Advanced Recycling Technologies
- Chemical Looping
- Disassembly Robots
- Advanced Waste Processing Technologies
- Smart Packaging
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Circular Economy Market, by Activity
- Recycling
- Refurbishing
- Secondhand Market
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Circular Economy Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6: Sustainability in Circular Economy: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Circular Economy
- ESG Issues in the Circular Economy
- ESG Goals Adopted by Companies in the Circular Economy
- ESG Practices in Circular Economy
Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Energizer Holdings Inc.
- Inter Ikea Systems B.V.
- H&M Group
- Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC
- MUD Jeans
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- Unilever
