Circular Economy Global Outlook and Projections to 2029: Focus on Alphabet, Apple, Dell, Energizer, Inter Ikea Systems, H&M, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive, MUD Jeans, The Coca-Cola Co. and Unilever

This report provides an in-thorough analysis of the circular economy market, highlighting its current and future potential. It provides a detailed examination of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, along with market projections for 2029 and rankings of key market players.

Report Scope

The primary focus of this market study is to understand the landscape, dynamics and potential of the circular economy through qualitative research methods. The scope of this report is limited to the theoretical study of global circular economy markets. The report will explore regulatory impacts, the contribution of both companies and industries, technological advances and the opportunities and challenges associated with these markets.

Its key objectives are to:

Identify and study the most active sectors contributing to the circular economy.

Track the adoption of circular economy practices.

Understand the market trends and future growth potential.

Provide insights into consumer attitudes about and behaviors associated with circular economy products and services.

The Report Includes

An overview of the current and future global markets for circular economy

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global circular economy market, with market share analysis based on activities, and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Coverage of major milestones in circular economy and discussion of changing dynamics of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and role of international organizations in circular economy

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Major Milestones in the Circular Economy

Circular Economy Target, by Country

Role of International Organizations in the Circular Economy

Adoption of Circular Economy Concept by Industries

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growth of Waste Management and Remediation Industries Consumer Awareness

Market Opportunities Changing Dynamics of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Investment in Sustainability

Market Restraints and Challenges Inadequate Garbage Collection Infrastructure Lack of Universal Standards and Regulations Consumer Perception: Quality and Reliability Concerns



Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments

Advanced Recycling Technologies

Chemical Looping

Disassembly Robots

Advanced Waste Processing Technologies

Smart Packaging

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Circular Economy Market, by Activity Recycling Refurbishing Secondhand Market Geographic Breakdown

Global Circular Economy Market by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6: Sustainability in Circular Economy: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Circular Economy

ESG Issues in the Circular Economy

ESG Goals Adopted by Companies in the Circular Economy

ESG Practices in Circular Economy

Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Dell Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

H&M Group

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC

MUD Jeans

The Coca-Cola Co.

Unilever

