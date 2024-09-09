Cartesian Robots/Gantry Robots Market to reach USD 12 Billion 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Robots/Gantry Robots Market is set to surpass USD 12 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increased automation demand and cost efficiency will fuel business expansion over 2024–2032. As industries seek to enhance productivity and precision, the need for advanced robotic systems that can automate repetitive tasks becomes paramount. Cartesian and gantry robots, known for their precision and flexibility, offer cost-effective solutions that reduce labor costs and operational expenses. Their ability to streamline processes and increase efficiency aligns with the growing trend toward automation, fueling expansion in the market and meeting evolving industrial needs.

For instance, in August 2024, Automata unveiled an exclusive Cartesian robot entirely manufactured in Brazil. This innovative, customizable industrial manipulator is cost-effective and ideal for automating processes, including injection molding, offering exceptional flexibility in automation. The robot's cost-effectiveness, customization options, and suitability for various automation tasks highlight a growing emphasis on accessible and flexible automation solutions. This development indicates a trend toward localized production and specialized products, potentially enhancing market growth and offering new opportunities for industries seeking efficient and adaptable robotic solutions.

Metal & machinery to achieve widespread adoption

Cartesian robots/gantry robots market size from metal & machinery segment will gain a strong presence by 2032, fueled by the growing demand for precision and efficiency in manufacturing processes. These robots are widely used in the metalworking and machinery industries for tasks like cutting, welding, and material handling. Their ability to perform repetitive and high-precision tasks with minimal human intervention enhances productivity and quality, making them essential in this segment. The increasing automation in metal and machinery production drives the dominance of this market segment.

Assembling & disassembling to uphold its importance in applications

Cartesian robots/gantry robots market share from assembling & disassembling segment will witness a substantial surge between 2024 and 2032, attributed to the critical role these robots play in enhancing production efficiency. Cartesian robots are ideal for assembling and disassembling complex components with high precision, especially in industries such as automotive, electronics, and consumer goods. Their ability to handle intricate tasks with consistency and speed makes them indispensable in modern manufacturing lines. The growing demand for automated solutions to optimize assembly processes drives the prominence of this segment in the market.

North America to secure demand

North America cartesian robots/gantry robots market will expand at a notable CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by the region's advanced manufacturing sector and strong focus on automation. The demand for high-precision robotics in industries such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace is fueling market growth. Additionally, the presence of key robotics manufacturers and the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies further bolster North America's market dominance. As a technological innovation and industrial automation hub, North America will remain a significant contributor to the global market share.

Cartesian Robots/Gantry Robots Market Players

Prominent companies, including BAHR Modultechnik GmbH, Fibro GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, IAI Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Ston Group, and Gudel AG, are operating in the market.

Key players are expanding their market share through strategic initiatives such as product innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions. By developing advanced robotics solutions with enhanced precision, speed, and flexibility, they cater to the growing demand for automation across various industries. Additionally, these companies are investing in research and development to integrate innovative technologies like AI and IoT into their products. Expanding their global presence and strengthening distribution networks are also crucial strategies to drive their increased market share.

In July 2024, Rollon introduced the H-Bot, a compact and versatile gantry system designed for high-dynamic applications. Its efficient, space-saving design is ideal for tasks requiring both a small footprint and high performance.

