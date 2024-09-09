mHealth and Home Monitoring Market 2024: 76.7 Million Patients Worldwide were Remotely Monitored in 2023, Reflecting Growing Market Acceptance

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mHealth and Home Monitoring - 12th edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of connected home medical monitoring devices on the global market was 76.7 million at the end of 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.8 percent in the next five years to reach 140.1 million in 2028.

The adoption of mHealth solutions in healthcare is driven by a wide range of incentives, related to everything from demographics and technology development to new advancements in medical treatment. The primary focus of this report is on home monitoring solutions, which are commonly used to manage patients with various chronic conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, sleep apnoea and diabetes. Other applications include remote diagnostics, compliance monitoring and clinical trials.

The revenues for remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions reached 40.4 billion in 2023, including revenues from medical monitoring devices and mHealth software and services. RPM revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 percent between 2023 and 2028 to reach 77.3 billion at the end of the forecast period.

Connected medical devices accounted for 54 percent of total RPM revenues in 2023. However, revenues for mHealth software and services are growing at a faster rate and will account for 58 percent of total revenues in 2028, up from 46 percent in 2023.

This report will allow you to:

Learn about key home health monitoring devices and services.

Study the strategies of 145 key players in the mHealth ecosystem.

Understand the dynamics of the health monitoring market in Europe and North America.

Comprehend how wireless technology can become seamlessly integrated with medical devices.

Evaluate the business opportunities in the emerging mHealth segment.

Predict future market and technology developments.

The report answers the following questions:

Which medical conditions offer the best potential for wireless health monitoring solutions?

Who are the leading providers of connected medical devices?

What are the mHealth strategies of medical device vendors and pharmaceutical companies?

What initiatives have been taken by the leading players in the telecom and IT industries?

How can connectivity redefine the use cases of medical devices and the value to patients?

Which are the general technology trends for home health monitoring equipment?

How are new reimbursement policies affecting the mHealth and connected care market?

How can healthcare providers and payers benefit from mHealth solutions?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $76.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $140.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1 The Challenge of Chronic Diseases

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 The ageing population

1.1.2 Lifestyle-related diseases

1.2 Common chronic diseases

1.2.1 Cardiac arrhythmia

1.2.2 Chronic respiratory diseases

1.2.3 Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

1.2.4 Diabetes

1.2.5 Hyperlipidaemia

1.2.6 Hypertension

1.2.7 Ischemic diseases

1.2.8 Sleep apnoea

1.3 Healthcare providers and reimbursement systems

1.4 Regulatory environment

2 mHealth Platforms

2.1 Overview of the mHealth market

2.1.1 mHealth market segments

2.1.2 Connectivity options for medical devices

2.1.3 The mHealth technology value chain

2.2 mHealth connectivity solutions

2.3 mHealth care delivery platforms

3 Physiological Monitoring Solution Providers

3.1 Medical devices and remote monitoring

3.2 Cardiac rhythm management

3.2.1 Overview of the CRM device market

3.2.2 Use cases for CRM monitoring

3.2.3 Remote monitoring solution providers

3.3 Remote ECG monitoring

3.3.1 Overview of the remote ECG monitoring device market

3.3.2 Use cases for remote ECG monitoring

3.3.3 Remote monitoring solution providers

3.4 Blood pressure monitoring

3.4.1 Overview of the blood pressure monitoring device market

3.4.2 Use cases for blood pressure monitoring

3.4.3 Remote monitoring solution providers

3.4.4 A&D Holon Holdings Company

3.5 Coagulation monitoring

3.5.1 Overview of the coagulation monitoring device market

3.5.2 Use cases for blood coagulation monitoring

3.5.3 Remote monitoring solution providers

3.6 Sleep therapy monitoring

3.6.1 Overview of the sleep therapy device market

3.6.2 Use cases for sleep therapy monitoring

3.6.3 Remote monitoring solution providers

3.7 Home sleep diagnostics

3.7.1 Overview of the home sleep diagnostics market

3.7.2 Use cases for home sleep diagnostics

3.7.3 Remote monitoring solution providers

3.8 Blood oxygen monitoring

3.8.1 Overview of the blood oxygen monitoring device market

3.8.2 Use cases for blood oxygen monitoring

3.8.3 Remote monitoring solution providers

3.9 Airflow monitoring

3.9.1 Overview of the air flow monitoring device market

3.9.2 Use cases for airflow monitoring

3.9.3 Remote monitoring solution providers

3.10 Glucose level monitoring

3.10.1 Overview of the glucose monitoring device market

3.10.2 Use cases for glucose monitoring

3.10.3 Remote monitoring solution providers

3.11 Other

3.11.1 Implantable medical devices

3.11.2 Home haemodialysis

3.11.3 Thermometers and weight scales

3.11.4 Mental health

3.11.5 Cholesterol monitoring

4 Medication, AED and Integrated Monitoring Solution Providers

4.1 Telehealth and multiparameter monitoring solutions

4.1.1 Overview of the telehealth solutions market

4.1.2 Use cases for telehealth solutions

4.1.3 Telehealth solution providers

4.2 Medication compliance monitoring

4.2.1 Overview of the medication compliance monitoring market

4.2.2 Use cases for medication compliance monitoring

4.2.3 Compliance monitoring solution providers

4.3 Connected automated external defibrillators

4.3.1 Overview of the connected defibrillator market

4.3.2 Use cases for automated external defibrillators

4.3.3 Connected solution providers

5 Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Market forecasts

5.2 Revenue forecasts

5.3 Market drivers and barriers

An ageing population increases the demand for care services

Increase of non-communicable disease prevalence

The generational technology barrier is disappearing

Healthcare staff shortages calls for more efficient healthcare

Increasing government reimbursement for mHealth applications

Transformation to value-based care

Increased focus on disease prevention

Substitutes to medical monitoring

A slowly changing industry

Critical role of cybersecurity in digital solutions

Increased need for interoperability as the number of solutions grows

5.4 Industry trends and analysis

The role of AI and machine learning in transforming mHealth

Integrations are becoming crucial in the health data ecosystem

Consumerisation of medical-grade mHealth devices and apps

How cellular technologies enable reliable connectivity for medical devices

Major pharmaceutical companies prepare large-scale rollouts

BYOD is becoming a popular and viable option

The global adoption of telehealth is ramping up

Compliance monitoring is a major driver behind home monitoring

COVID-19 became a catalyst that took mHealth into the next growth phase

Company Coverage:

Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

Abbott Diabetes Care

Accuhealth

AceAge

Adherium

AdhereTech

AliveCor

Alira Health (Bepatient)

Alphabet

Almas Industries

AMC Health

American Well (Amwell)

Aptar Digital Health

Apple

Ascensia Diabetes Care

AstraZeneca

AT&T

Avive Solutions

BIOTRONIK

Biofourmis

BioSerenity

BioTel Care (Philips)

BioTelemetry (Philips ECG Solutions)

Biotricity

Bittium

BMC Medical

BodiMetrics

Boston Scientific

Cadwell Laboratories

Cardia International

CardiLink

CardioComm Solutions

CareSimple

Clario

CleveMed

CoaguSense

Compliance Meds Technologies

Compumedics

Current Health (BestBuy Health)

Deutsche Telekom

Dexcom

Doccla (OpenTeleHealth)

Domicalis

eDevice

Enovacom (Orange)

Enovation (Legrand Care)

etectRx

Evondos

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE HealthCare

Glooko

Helena Laboratories

Hero

Hope Care

Huma Therapeutics

iHealth Labs

iLine Microsystems

Information Mediary Corporation

Insulet

iRhythm Technologies

iZafe Group

KORE

LevMed

LifeScan

Löwenstein Medical Technology

Luscii (Omron Healthcare)

Masimo

Medical International Research

Medimi

Medisanté

Medixine

MedM

MedMinder

MedReady

Medtronic

Medtronic Care Management Services

Medtronic Diabetes Operating Unit

Merck Group

Mevia

Microsoft

Microlife

MicroPort Scientific

Monitored Therapeutics

Natus Medical

NDD Medical Technologies

Nihon Kohden

NIOX Group (Circassia Group)

Nonin Medical

Nox Medical

Onera Health

Omron Healthcare

Philips Emergency Care

Philips Enterprise Telehealth

Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care

Physio-Control (Stryker)

Propeller Health

PTC

PYRESCOM

ResMed

Respiri

RGF Diagnostics (Mymemo)

Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diagnostics

Rossmax

S3 Connected Health

Schiller

ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions

Senseonics

SHL Telemedicine

Siemens Healthineers

Sibelmed

Smart Meter

Smart Respiratory

SOMNOmedics

Somnics Health

SomnoMed

Sony Network Communications

Spencer Health Solutions

SRETT

Teladoc Health

Telefónica

Telenor

TruBridge

TZ Medical

TytoCare

Vaica

VitalConnect

Vitalograph

Vivalink

Vodafone

Welch-Allyn (Baxter International)

Welldoc

Werfen (Instrumentation Laboratory)

Wesper

Withings

Zenicor Medical Systems

Zoll Itamar

Zoll Medical (Asahi Kasei)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jk341y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

