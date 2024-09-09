Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2024: FPT Telecom, VNPT and Viettel IDC Contribute to around 70% of the IT Load Capacity in the Market

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 125 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 235 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.09%.



Vietnam has around 26 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards.

The Vietnam data center colocation market has the presence of several data center operators such as FPT Telecom, Viettel IDC, CMC Telecom, VNPT, VNTT, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres that stand as prominent colocation service providers in Vietnam. FPT Telecom, VNPT, and Viettel IDC contribute to around 70% of the IT load capacity in the market.

This report provides a transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

REPORT SCOPE

Market size is available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Vietnam regarding core and shell area, power, and rack and a comparison between APAC countries.

The study of the existing Vietnam data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of Vietnam's current and future colocation demand by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam

Facilities Covered (Existing): 26

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13

Coverage: 4 locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Vietnam

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Vietnam data center colocation industry.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

Existing Operators

Viettel IDC

FPT Telecom

CMC Telecom

Edge Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

VNPT

HTC Telecom International (EcoDC)

VNTT

Other Operators

New Operators

Epsilon Telecommunications

Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)

Infracrowd Capital

NTT DATA

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How much MW of IT power capacity will Vietnam utilize by 2029?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Vietnam?

Who are the new entrants in the Vietnam data center industry?

What factors are driving the Vietnam data center colocation market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 51 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $125 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $235 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Analyst



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. Southeast Asia vs Vietnam Colocation Market Comparison



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Vietnam

8.2. Sustainability Status in Vietnam

8.3. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Vietnam

8.4. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators



12. Quantitative Summary





