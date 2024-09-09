Europe Biopesticides and Biofertilizers Market Forecast Report to 2033, Featuring Profiles of Novozymes, Symborg, Vegalab, Chr. Hansen Holding, Syngenta, Andermatt, Biolchim and Biobest Group

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biopesticides and Biofertilizers Market: Focus on Crop Type, Product Type, Source, Formulation, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European biopesticides and biofertilizers market was valued at $1.55 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% and reach $5.20 billion by 2033.

Compared to traditional chemical inputs, biopesticides and biofertilizers have several advantages that could revolutionize agricultural practices. These bio-based substitutes use less resources and may be able to lessen the pollution and soil erosion that come with conventional farming. According to research, the use of sustainable production techniques for biopesticides and fertilizers could significantly lessen their negative effects on the environment, including a possible decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, the use of bio-based solutions may result in less antibiotics being used, which would reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses and support healthier ecosystems. Biopesticides and biofertilizers are well-positioned to play a pivotal role in satisfying the increasing demand for environmentally friendly farming practices as the market for sustainable agriculture grows.





The market for biopesticides and biofertilizers in Europe is expanding quickly due to rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable farming methods. Farmers all over Europe are turning to biopesticides and biofertilizers as safer substitutes for chemical-based products as environmental concerns and regulatory pressures increase. In keeping with the European Union's Green Deal and Farm to Fork strategy, which support sustainable farming methods, these biologically derived solutions not only lessen their negative effects on the environment but also improve crop yield and soil health.

The adoption of these products is particularly strong in organic farming, which is expanding rapidly across Europe in response to consumer demand for organic food.



Moreover, innovation and research in Europe are driving the development of new and more effective biopesticides and biofertilizers, supported by government incentives and funding. As awareness of the benefits of these products grows, the European market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, playing a key role in the global shift toward sustainable agriculture.

Some of the prominent names in the market are:

Novozymes

Symborg

Vegalab

Chr. Hansen Holding

Syngenta

Biolchim



