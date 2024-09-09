Switzerland Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Increase from $1.39 Billion in 2024 to Reach $3.37 Billion by 2029 - 75+ KPIs on Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in Switzerland is expected to grow by 5.7% annually to reach US$1.39 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1.39 billion in 2024 to reach US$3.37 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.





Switzerland's embedded finance sector has demonstrated steady growth over the past few months, fueled by the integration of financial services into digital platforms and the rise of open banking initiatives. With key areas such as embedded payments and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) gaining significant momentum, the sector is set for continued expansion.



The recent product launches and strategic partnerships highlight a robust innovation landscape, reflecting Switzerland's commitment to enhancing user experiences and streamlining financial transactions. The acquisition of Swiss Bankers by Hypothekarbank Lenzburg underscores ongoing consolidation and strategic positioning within the industry.



Looking forward, the Swiss embedded finance market is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the European fintech sector. The introduction of supportive regulatory measures, including the promotion of open finance and anti-money laundering reforms, further strengthens the sector's growth prospects. Switzerland's fintech regulatory sandbox continues to provide a controlled environment for testing new solutions, balancing innovation with regulatory compliance.



Overall, Switzerland's embedded finance sector is on a promising trajectory, characterized by technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and a supportive regulatory framework, all contributing to a more integrated and seamless financial landscape for both consumers and businesses.



Product & Innovations

Coop Finance+ App Launch



In October 2023, additiv supported Coop in launching the Coop Finance+ app, which offers a comprehensive range of integrated financial services. The app provides banking products and individual pension solutions, with plans to expand services supported by various financial institutions.



Swiss4's Financial Application



In July 2024, Swiss4 introduced a distinctive financial application utilizing Marqeta's technology. This app features a multicurrency account, payment and foreign exchange services, and personalized lifestyle management, targeting high-end clients and enhancing the embedded finance user experience.



Strategic Partnership

Partes and SaaScada Strategic Partnership



In July 2024, Partes Ltd and SaaScada announced a strategic partnership to enhance embedded finance solutions in Switzerland. This collaboration focuses on delivering cutting-edge core banking software and BaaS solutions customized for the Swiss financial industry, facilitating the integration of financial services into existing customer journeys.



additiv and Coop Collaboration



In October 2023, additiv assisted Coop in launching the Coop Finance+ app, which integrates financial services, including banking products and individual pension solutions. This partnership highlights the trend of embedding financial services within retail platforms to improve customer experience.



These partnerships are not just about innovation, but also about the potential of collaboration in Switzerland's embedded finance sector. They aim to deliver seamless financial solutions that are integrated into everyday consumer experiences, highlighting the power of working together in this dynamic industry.



Key Merger & Acquisitions

Hypothekarbank Lenzburg Acquires Swiss Bankers



In early 2024, Hypothekarbank Lenzburg announced its acquisition of Swiss Bankers to enhance its BaaS and embedded finance offerings. This strategic acquisition aims to strengthen Hypothekarbank's position in the embedded finance market by incorporating Swiss Bankers' capabilities and expanding its service portfolio.



While specific details on other mergers or acquisitions were unavailable, the acquisition of Swiss Bankers is a notable development reflecting ongoing consolidation and strategic positioning in Switzerland's financial sector as institutions seek to advance their digital and embedded finance capabilities.



Regulatory Changes

Promotion of Open Finance



The Swiss government is advancing measures to promote open finance, with plans to extend open banking regulations by June 2024. This initiative aims to facilitate secure data sharing between financial institutions and third-party providers, fostering the development of innovative embedded finance solutions.



Anti-Money Laundering Reforms



In February 2024, Switzerland signed a landmark agreement with Panama to address financial crimes such as money laundering, terrorism financing, and corruption. This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening the regulatory framework for financial transactions, including those facilitated by embedded finance platforms.



Fintech Regulatory Sandbox



Switzerland's fintech regulatory sandbox offers a controlled environment for testing innovative embedded finance solutions. Managed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), this initiative promotes innovation while ensuring adherence to regulatory standards.



These regulatory advancements reflect Switzerland's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for the growth of embedded finance, balancing innovation with necessary safeguards and oversight.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Switzerland



Scope



Switzerland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Switzerland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

-Fire and Property

-Accident and Health

-General Liability

-Marine, Aviation and other Transport

-Other

Switzerland Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Switzerland Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Switzerland Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

