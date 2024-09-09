Revealing The Secret to Successful Technology Adoption in Large Companies

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechGno announces the launch of new tech media targeting Business and Technical Leaders of large enterprise organizations. Today, technology is so central to human behavior and business success, that every company is a tech company.





Kevin Graham Photo



As part of the Launch Package, TechGno has released the FREE GUIDE : The Secret to Successful Technology Adoption in Large Companies, available at www.TechGno.com .

“Business value is the essence of technology success. As Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Cloud Computing emerge, the outperforming enterprise seeks to transcend to new levels; if you’re a business or technical leader of a large company, you need to keep up,” says Kevin Graham, Principal Host at TechGno. Turning Tech Talk into Biz Talk™.

TechGno’s Launch Package includes News, a Baseline Knowledge Series and Features, such as the first segment titled: Gartner's First-Ever MQ on Customer Data Platforms . The channel seeks to:

Simplify technology success for Business Leaders

Provide Technical Leaders insightful business perspective

Empower successful technology adoption across the enterprise



TechGno is releasing the full Launch Package on the TechGno YouTube channel and has other socials below. Visit www.TechGno.com for the FREE GUIDE: The Secret to Successful Technology Adoption in Large Companies.

As Einstein once said: “If you can’t explain something simply, you don’t understand it well enough.”

GNO is Irish for Business, and is pronounced Ga’ Know.

Principal Host Kevin Graham has been working with large enterprise organizations to invest-in and deploy next generation technologies for more than thirty years - all from within market-leading brands . He’s qualified for President’s Club status in four different Fortune 500 companies - large enterprise. As a former IBM Worldwide Rookie of the Year, Kevin Graham doesn’t just understand technology, he loves it. LinkedIn profile and TechGno LinkedIn Company Page .

Media Contact:

Kevin Graham

TechGno

US 1+949.701.8400

Host@TechGno.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/302938ea-fabb-4561-aba7-29ff5c80c5a4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/229e31a0-753b-4ac3-82bb-07c951e348ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55635e68-986a-4999-912b-01213997f810