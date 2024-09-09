Global Coffee Beauty Products Market Size To Worth USD 969.3 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.69%

New York, United States , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Coffee Beauty Products Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 557.5 Million in 2023 to USD 969.3 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Antioxidants found in coffee are well known for their ability to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. Caffeine can help to minimize or improve under-eye bags and dark circles. Coffee grounds are an effective and practical body cleaner. There are many different types of coffee-based products available, such as oils, balms, lotions, and creams. Caffeine, an active ingredient found in coffee beans, has antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-aging effects on skin, scalp, and hair. A primary driver of the growth of the coffee beauty product production has been the increasing desire for natural and organic skincare products. As individuals become more conscious of the environment and aware of potential issues associated with synthetic compounds, there has been an increase toward skincare products made of natural, sustainably acquired ingredients. However, the market for coffee beauty products is growing, but it is restricted by the availability of coffee beans, which is increasingly affected by a range of climatic growth variables.

Browse key industry insights spread across 235 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report

The skincare segment is predicted to hold a greatest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the product, the coffee beauty products market is classified into skincare, haircare, perfumes & fragrances, and color cosmetics. Among these, the skincare segment is predicted to hold the greatest market share through the forecast period. The quick rise in desire for natural and customized beauty products is also driving up demand in the skincare market.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the coffee beauty products market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online. Among these, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Several factors have led to the rapid growth of this market including the supermarkets/hypermarkets unequalled foot traffic, their simple accessibility, and the discounts and offers offered by retail store brands.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the coffee beauty products market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the coffee beauty products market over the forecast period. North America's high market share include consumer awareness of natural and organic ingredients in skincare, as well as rising interest in coffee-based beauty products due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the coffee beauty products market over the forecast period. The knowledge of natural and organic components in skincare products by consumers and the growing popularity of coffee beauty products due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities are major factors in Asia Pacific region.

Europe is estimated to hold a significant share of the coffee beauty products market over the forecast period. The market for coffee beauty products is growing quickly in Europe due to rising customer awareness of the environmental effects of these products as well as a growing inclination toward natural and organic skincare alternatives.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the coffee beauty products market include L’Oreal Paris, Ogx Vogue International LLC, mcaffeine , The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products, The Beauty Co. India, Java Skin Care, Bean Body, BioCare Ltd, Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC, MCaffeine, Mr. Bean Body Care, Sephora USA, Inc., Vogue International LLC, and Others Key Players.

Recent Developments

In 2023, L'Oréal plans to launched a coffee-infused skincare serum under the La Roche-Posay brand in the near future. Coffee's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities are used in this way.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the coffee beauty products market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Coffee Beauty Products Market, By Product

Skincare

Haircare

Perfumes & Fragrances

Color Cosmetics

Global Coffee Beauty Products Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Global Coffee Beauty Products Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa





