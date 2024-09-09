Ultraviolet Visible Spectroscopy Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultraviolet Visible Spectroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends by Offering (Instrument (Array, Single & Dual Beam), Software), Application (Environment. Air, Water, Soil), End User (Industry (F&B, Pharma, Biotech, Cosmetics. Chemicals), Labs) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global UV/Visible spectroscopy market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2029 from USD 1.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the UV/visible spectroscopy market is anticipated to show growth due to the rising adoption of UV/visible spectrophotometers in quality control for pharmaceutical production processes. Due to climate change, more strict environmental regulation has led to the use spectrophotometers in water treatment and monitoring by government agencies and industries.

The research report examines the UV/Visible spectrophotometer market by product type, application, end-users and geography. This research covers factors that are driving market expansion, analysis for prospects and parameters faced by industries in present time and provide specifics on competitive landscape considering market leaders and small and medium enterprises. This research also estimates revenue of different market segments with considering five regions along with micro market analysis.







The dual-beam system (by type) for UV/Visible spectrophotometers accounted for the largest share in the UV/Visible spectroscopy market in 2023



Dual-beam UV/visible spectrophotometer finds its way in applications that not only stand in industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics but also in academic institutes and research, especially in biosciences. Dual-beam UV/Visible spectrophotometers are amongst the first choices for routine spectroscopy operations in academics and research institutes due to their cost-effective price point along with lower level error rates when compared to single-beam UV/Visible spectrophotometers. These systems do get demands from the industrial segment too due to the lower probability of stray light interference over a longer period.



The wide addressable end users lead to more sales demand for dual beam systems, which helps to acquire the largest share in the market.

In terms of applications, industrial applications account for the largest in the UV/Visible spectroscopy market for the year 2023



UV/visible spectroscopy as an analytical technique is comparatively more cost-effective than other analytical techniques. Industries are more biased towards cost-effective yet efficient quality control and production monitoring solutions and related investments. UV/visible spectrophotometer provides acceptable results for process parameters in industries that operate for a variety of businesses. Such factors help UV/visible spectroscopy techniques to be the preferred choice for industrial applications.



In the context of end-users, industries acquired the largest share in the UV/Visible spectroscopy market in 2023



The UV/Visible spectroscopy market is experiencing an ongoing rise in demand from end users. UV/Visible spectroscopy demand is primarily driven by the industrial segment. Pharmaceutical companies have a high demand for instruments that give quantitative measurements that ensure adequate quality control for the finished product. These companies use UV/Visible spectroscopy as a technique in drug profiling and quality control procedures. Quantitative measurement for required drug molecules are essential in drug manufacturing.



This report provides insightful data on the following pointers:

Drivers: The rising adoption of UV/Visible spectrophotometers in environmental monitoring and wastewater treatment analysis could contribute to market growth.

Market Penetration: In-depth coverage of product portfolios offered by the top players in the UV/visible spectroscopy market

Product Development/Innovation: In-depth coverage of product portfolios offered by the top players in the UV/visible spectroscopy market

Market Development: Insightful data on profitable developing areas

Market Diversification: Details about recent developments and advancements in the UV/visible spectrophotometer market

Competitive Assessment: Extensive assessment of the products, growth tactics, revenue projections, and market categories of the top competitors.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market Overview

UV/Visible Spectroscopy Instruments Market, by Type (2024 vs. 2029)

Asia-Pacific: UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market, by End-user (2023)

UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market, by Application (2024 vs. 2029)

UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities (2024-2029)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Applications of UV/Vis Spectroscopy in Environmental Screening

Growing Use of UV/Vis Spectroscopy in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Technological Advancements

Increasing Need for Food Analysis

Restraints

Time-Consuming Sample Preparation due to Limited Solvent- Analyte Compatibility

Need for Periodic Subscription of Spectroscopic Software

Opportunities

Stringent Pollution Control Regulations in Environmental Monitoring

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Increasing Utilization of UV/VIS Spectroscopy in Material Science, Energy Sector, and Environmental Monitoring

Challenges

High Error Rates due to Inexperienced Operators

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Single-Beam UV/Visible Spectrophotometers Dual-Beam UV/Visible Spectrophotometers Array-based UV/Visible Spectrophotometers Handheld UV/Visible Spectrophotometers

Complementary Technologies Inline Flow Cells Autosamplers

Adjacent Technologies Multivariate Optical Computing Advanced Sensor Technologies



