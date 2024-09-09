Ultraviolet Visible Spectroscopy Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultraviolet Visible Spectroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends by Offering (Instrument (Array, Single & Dual Beam), Software), Application (Environment. Air, Water, Soil), End User (Industry (F&B, Pharma, Biotech, Cosmetics. Chemicals), Labs) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global UV/Visible spectroscopy market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2029 from USD 1.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The growth of the UV/visible spectroscopy market is anticipated to show growth due to the rising adoption of UV/visible spectrophotometers in quality control for pharmaceutical production processes. Due to climate change, more strict environmental regulation has led to the use spectrophotometers in water treatment and monitoring by government agencies and industries.
The research report examines the UV/Visible spectrophotometer market by product type, application, end-users and geography. This research covers factors that are driving market expansion, analysis for prospects and parameters faced by industries in present time and provide specifics on competitive landscape considering market leaders and small and medium enterprises. This research also estimates revenue of different market segments with considering five regions along with micro market analysis.
The dual-beam system (by type) for UV/Visible spectrophotometers accounted for the largest share in the UV/Visible spectroscopy market in 2023
Dual-beam UV/visible spectrophotometer finds its way in applications that not only stand in industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics but also in academic institutes and research, especially in biosciences. Dual-beam UV/Visible spectrophotometers are amongst the first choices for routine spectroscopy operations in academics and research institutes due to their cost-effective price point along with lower level error rates when compared to single-beam UV/Visible spectrophotometers. These systems do get demands from the industrial segment too due to the lower probability of stray light interference over a longer period.
The wide addressable end users lead to more sales demand for dual beam systems, which helps to acquire the largest share in the market.
In terms of applications, industrial applications account for the largest in the UV/Visible spectroscopy market for the year 2023
UV/visible spectroscopy as an analytical technique is comparatively more cost-effective than other analytical techniques. Industries are more biased towards cost-effective yet efficient quality control and production monitoring solutions and related investments. UV/visible spectrophotometer provides acceptable results for process parameters in industries that operate for a variety of businesses. Such factors help UV/visible spectroscopy techniques to be the preferred choice for industrial applications.
In the context of end-users, industries acquired the largest share in the UV/Visible spectroscopy market in 2023
The UV/Visible spectroscopy market is experiencing an ongoing rise in demand from end users. UV/Visible spectroscopy demand is primarily driven by the industrial segment. Pharmaceutical companies have a high demand for instruments that give quantitative measurements that ensure adequate quality control for the finished product. These companies use UV/Visible spectroscopy as a technique in drug profiling and quality control procedures. Quantitative measurement for required drug molecules are essential in drug manufacturing.
This report provides insightful data on the following pointers:
- Drivers: The rising adoption of UV/Visible spectrophotometers in environmental monitoring and wastewater treatment analysis could contribute to market growth.
- Market Penetration: In-depth coverage of product portfolios offered by the top players in the UV/visible spectroscopy market
- Product Development/Innovation: In-depth coverage of product portfolios offered by the top players in the UV/visible spectroscopy market
- Market Development: Insightful data on profitable developing areas
- Market Diversification: Details about recent developments and advancements in the UV/visible spectrophotometer market
- Competitive Assessment: Extensive assessment of the products, growth tactics, revenue projections, and market categories of the top competitors.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|253
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market Overview
- UV/Visible Spectroscopy Instruments Market, by Type (2024 vs. 2029)
- Asia-Pacific: UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market, by End-user (2023)
- UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market, by Application (2024 vs. 2029)
- UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities (2024-2029)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Applications of UV/Vis Spectroscopy in Environmental Screening
- Growing Use of UV/Vis Spectroscopy in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing Need for Food Analysis
Restraints
- Time-Consuming Sample Preparation due to Limited Solvent- Analyte Compatibility
- Need for Periodic Subscription of Spectroscopic Software
Opportunities
- Stringent Pollution Control Regulations in Environmental Monitoring
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
- Increasing Utilization of UV/VIS Spectroscopy in Material Science, Energy Sector, and Environmental Monitoring
Challenges
- High Error Rates due to Inexperienced Operators
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Single-Beam UV/Visible Spectrophotometers
- Dual-Beam UV/Visible Spectrophotometers
- Array-based UV/Visible Spectrophotometers
- Handheld UV/Visible Spectrophotometers
- Complementary Technologies
- Inline Flow Cells
- Autosamplers
- Adjacent Technologies
- Multivariate Optical Computing
- Advanced Sensor Technologies
Companies Profiled
- Agilent Technologies
- Perkinelmer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Veralto
- Shimadzu
- Jasco
- Mettler Toledo
- Hitachi High-Tech
- Oxford Instruments
- Bruker
- Horiba
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Harvard Bioscience
- Xylem Inc.
- Antylia Scientific
- Julabo
- Macherey-Nagel
- Avantes
- Edinburgh Instruments
- Thorlabs
- PG Instruments
- GBC Scientific Equipment
- Analytik Jena
- Buck Scientific Instruments
- Emclab Instruments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wiwvm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment