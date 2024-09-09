Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems (AEVAS) Market Report 2024-2034: Stringent Government Regulations and Growing Awareness of Pedestrian Safety Drives Growth - A $2.34 Billion Market by 2034

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems (AEVAS) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Sales Channel, Mounting Position, Component, Technology Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The acoustic electric vehicle alerting system (AEVAS) market is witnessing significant growth, primarily fueled by the rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. These vehicles tend to operate quietly at low speeds, presenting a potential hazard to pedestrians, especially those with visual impairments. To address this safety concern, regulations in various regions now require electric and hybrid vehicles to be equipped with AEVAS. This system not only produces an artificial noise to alert pedestrians but also enhances safety.

Furthermore, AEVAS improves the driving experience by modulating external noise levels and refining the interior auditory environment of the vehicle. In an optimistic scenario, the market would be evaluated at a valuation of $1.22 billion in 2024 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.73% to reach $2.34 billion by 2034.





The market's expansion is propelled by stringent government regulations and the growing awareness of pedestrian safety. Key automotive manufacturers are integrating AEVAS to comply with safety standards and improve the overall safety profile of their vehicles. Additionally, technological advancements in sound engineering and the development of customizable AEVAS solutions are contributing to market growth.



Major players in the AEVAS market include HARMAN International, Brigade Electronics, Denso Corporation, and Delphi Technologies, among others. These companies are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence. As the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles continues to rise, the AEVAS market is poised for significant growth, playing a crucial role in ensuring pedestrian safety in the era of silent vehicles.



Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the acoustic electric vehicle alerting systems (AEVAS) market, identifying opportunities for market entry, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: This report offers a comprehensive growth and marketing strategy designed specifically for the acoustic electric vehicle alerting systems (AEVAS) market. It presents a targeted approach to identifying specialized market segments, establishing a competitive advantage, and implementing creative marketing initiatives aimed at optimizing market share and financial performance. By harnessing these strategic recommendations, organizations can elevate their market presence, seize emerging prospects, and efficiently propel revenue expansion.



Competitive Strategy: This report crafts a strong competitive strategy tailored to the acoustic electric vehicle alerting systems (AEVAS) market. It evaluates market rivals, suggests methods to stand out, and offers guidance for maintaining a competitive edge. By adhering to these strategic directives, companies can position themselves effectively in the face of market competition, ensuring sustained prosperity and profitability.



Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

HELLA

Harman International

Mercedes-Benz

Brigade Electronics Group

Kendrion

Denso Electronics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

1.1.2 Increased Emphasis on Pedestrian Safety

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2. Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Vehicle Type)

2.3.1 Two-Wheelers

2.3.1.1 E-Scooters/Mopeds

2.3.1.2 E-Motorcycles

2.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

2.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

2.3.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.3.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



3. Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Propulsion Type)

3.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

3.3.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

3.3.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

3.4 Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Sales Channel)

3.4.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

3.4.2 Aftermarket

3.5 Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Mounting Position)

3.5.1 Integrated

3.5.2 Separated

3.6 Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Component)

3.6.1 Speaker

3.6.2 Control Unit

3.6.3 Sensor

3.7 Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Technology Type)

3.7.1 Synthesized Sound System

3.7.2 Actual Sound System



4. Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Region)

4.1 Acoustic Electric Vehicle Alerting Systems Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

HELLA

Brigade Electronics Group

Mercedes-Benz

Continental Engineering Services

Harman International

Robert Bosch

Kendrion

Denso Electronics

Evess || SoundRacer - Electric Vehicle Sound technology

Aptiv

Lear

Hyundai Motor Company

Daimler Truck

Texas Instruments

Valeo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9wgge

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment