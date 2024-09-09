Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Industry research 2024-2034: Rising Demand for Transparency in Ingredient Sourcing and Product Formulations and Awareness of Cruelty-Free Products

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-use, Product, Ingredients, Packaging, Price Point, Distribution Channel and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market is valued at $10.92 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.15%, reaching $21.79 billion by 2034

The vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market is rapidly emerging as a vital sector addressing the growing demand for ethical and sustainable beauty products, gaining traction across various global markets. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental and ethical implications of their choices, vegan cosmetics offer a cruelty-free and eco-friendly alternative, ensuring products are free from animal-derived ingredients. This shift is driven by increasing awareness and preference for natural and plant-based formulations, coupled with a desire for transparency and sustainability.

Key Players such as L'Oreal S.A., Lush Retail Ltd., Pacifica Beauty LLC, and CoverFX are at the forefront of market expansion, utilizing their technological expertise and strategic partnerships to drive innovation and capture a significant market share. Companies are investing in the construction of new production facilities and the expansion of existing ones to meet the growing demand. For instance, in May 2021, Unilever, in collaboration with its Hourglass brand, developed a vegan alternative to carmine, a widely used red pigment in cosmetics derived from cochineal insects. This innovation, resulting from three years of research and collaboration with over 30 suppliers, offers a 97% color match to traditional carmine without the need for new synthetic molecules.

The rising awareness of animal welfare and increasing consumer preference for cruelty-free products are driving the demand for vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients in the beauty industry. As incidences of allergies and skin sensitivities continue to rise, there is a growing necessity for effective and safe products that are free from animal-derived components. Vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients, with their ability to provide natural, plant-based alternatives without compromising on quality and efficacy, have emerged as a vital solution across applications such as skincare, haircare, and makeup. This market is witnessing significant growth due to the expanding vegan population and the growing trend of ethical consumerism, ensuring sustainable and ethical beauty solutions.

In the vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market, challenges include high research and development costs and the complexities associated with sourcing sustainable and effective plant-based ingredients. Additionally, ensuring product safety and efficacy while maintaining ethical standards adds further complexity to market entry and expansion. However, these challenges promote innovation and collaboration among cosmetic companies, ingredient suppliers, and regulatory bodies, driving the development of more advanced vegan formulations and expanding their potential applications in the beauty and personal care industry. This collaborative effort supports the growth of ethical consumerism and sustainable beauty solutions.

The Europe region has seen a growing demand for natural and organic products, driven by increased consumer awareness of the harmful effects of compounds such as parabens and aluminum found in skincare, hair care, and deodorants. Many consumers now prefer brands with natural and ethical formulations. Sales of vegan beauty products have surged in the U.K. in recent years, as awareness of the potential long-term damage from chemical-based brands has grown.

Additionally, in Europe U.K. leads the vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market in Europe, utilizing its high consumer awareness and strong demand for ethical, sustainable products. With a significant emphasis on natural and cruelty-free formulations, the U.K. market is driven by consumers who prioritize health, environmental impact, and animal welfare. British brands are at the forefront of innovation, offering a wide range of vegan cosmetics that cater to diverse skin tones and preferences, thus setting industry standards.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as ingredients, end-use, product, packaging, price point, and distribution channel. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market?

Who are the key players in the vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market, and what are their respective market shares?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for global vegan cosmetics and personal care ingredients market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Companies Featured

BASF SE

Ashland

Solvay

Dow

Clariant

Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

Lonza

Kraton Corporation

The Body Shop International Limited

L'Oreal SA

Givaudan

Symrise

Innospec

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $21.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Rising Demand for Transparency in Ingredient Sourcing and Product Formulations

1.1.2 Increasing Awareness of Ethical and Cruelty-Free Products

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

2. Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by End-Use)

2.3.1 Individual Use

2.3.2 Beauty Salons

2.3.3 Spa Centers

2.3.4 Others

3. Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Product)

3.3.1 Skincare

3.3.2 Haircare

3.3.3 Makeup

3.3.4 Personal Hygiene

3.3.5 Fragrances

3.3.6 Others

3.4 Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Ingredients)

3.4.1 Plant-Based Oils and Butters

3.4.2 Plant Extracts and Botanical Ingredients

3.4.3 Vegan Emulsifiers and Stabilizers

3.4.4 Mineral-Based Ingredients

3.4.5 Vegan Proteins

3.4.6 Vegan Preservatives

3.4.7 Plant-Based Colorants

3.4.8 Others

3.5 Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Packaging)

3.5.1 Pumps and Dispensers

3.5.2 Compact Cases

3.5.3 Jars

3.5.4 Pencils and Sticks

3.5.5 Tubes

3.5.6 Others

3.6 Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Price Point)

3.6.1 Premium

3.6.2 Economic

3.7 Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Distribution Channel)

3.7.1 Online Retail

3.7.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

3.7.3 Specialty Stores

3.7.4 Pharmacies/Drugstores

3.7.5 Convenience Stores

3.7.6 Others

4. Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Region)

4.1 Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 North America Vegan Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market (by Country)

4.2.6.1 U.S.

4.2.6.2 Canada

4.2.6.3 Mexico

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share

