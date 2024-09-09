Canoo Expands Presence in Oklahoma and Texas with Engineering Talent and Headquarters Relocation

JUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), a technology equipment manufacturer specializing in electric cargo vehicles for commercial, government and fleet customers, today announced the company will migrate its engineering workforce to its two Oklahoma locations – Oklahoma City and Pryor and relocate its corporate headquarters to northern Texas.



Approximately 137 engineering positions will relocate from California to Texas and Oklahoma beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the majority of roles based in Oklahoma.

One of the primary drivers for the move to Oklahoma is the co-location of engineering and manufacturing within the company's nearly 500,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City. This strategic decision will drive operational efficiencies and foster greater collaboration as Canoo continues to meet goals towards step level ramp manufacturing.

Canoo is actively hiring for numerous positions across both Texas and in Oklahoma City, with a significant number already listed online. The company plans expand and ramp to approximately 150 open positions in the near future.

Effective immediately, Canoo will name Justin, Texas their company headquarters where Canoo’s executive leadership team has been since 2021.

Canoo’s vehicles are currently on the road with USPS, NASA, the U.S. Army and other commercial and government fleet customers.

About Canoo

Founded in 2017, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is an automotive tech company that manufactures electric cargo vehicles, built to deliver, for large commercial, government and fleet customers globally. The company has developed design-forward innovative electric vehicles with steer-by-wire technology on its common modular platform with end-to-end software plus power solutions. Canoo’s platform is purpose-built to maximize the vehicle interior space and is customizable to support a wide range of business and government applications. Headquartered in Justin, Texas, Canoo has teams located in California, Michigan and Oklahoma with world-class vehicle and battery facilities in Oklahoma City. For more information please visit www.canoo.com and investors.canoo.com .

