Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Ratios for Merger of Top 10 Split Trust into Premium Global Income Split Corp.

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN, TXT.PR.A PGIC and PGIC.PR.A) Mulvihill Capital Management Inc., the manager of Top 10 Split Trust (“TXT”), announced that, following approval by holders of Capital Units and Preferred Securities of TXT at a special meeting of securityholders on August 30, 2024 of the proposal (the “Merger Proposal”) to merge TXT into Premium Global Income Split Corp. (“Premium Global”), the holders of Capital Units of TXT will receive 0.453607 Class A Shares of Premium Global for each Capital Unit held and holders of Preferred Securities of TXT will receive 0.948049 Preferred Shares of Premium Global and 0.415545 Class A Shares of Premium Global for each Preferred Security held.



The Exchange Ratios have been calculated based on the relative NAV of the Capital Units and Preferred Securities of TXT and Class A Shares and Preferred Shares of Premium Global. Fractional Class A Shares or Preferred Shares of Premium Global or cash in lieu thereof will not be issued or paid under the Merger Proposal. The Merger is expected to be completed on September 9, 2024 and holders of Capital Units and Preferred Securities of TXT need not take any action to receive the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares to which they will be entitled under the transaction.

