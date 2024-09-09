Aurora Cannabis and Vectura Fertin Pharma, Inc. announce launch of novel Luo CBD lozenge

Launch represents Vectura Fertin Pharma’s first medical cannabis CBD lozenge to be introduced in Canada



Launch follows announcement of commercial collaboration between Cogent International, a Vectura Fertin Pharma subsidiary, and Aurora to leverage Aurora’s Canadian medical cannabis patient platform

Collaboration will explore the potential to launch Vectura Fertin Pharma’s future medical cannabis portfolio in Canada

Edmonton, AB, and Stamford, CT – September 9, 2024 - Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora") (NASDAQ | TSX: ACB), a leading Canadian-based global medical cannabis company, and Vectura Fertin Pharma, Inc., an innovator in wellness and healthcare, are pleased to announce the launch of the newly developed Luo CBD lozenge.

The high-quality CBD lozenge was developed by Vectura Fertin Pharma and adheres to stringent safety, quality and regulatory standards to address unmet medical and health needs. It is the first of Vectura Fertin Pharma’s medical cannabis products to launch in Canada. The CBD lozenge is being manufactured, packaged and labelled by Cogent, a Vectura Fertin Pharma subsidiary, for sale and will be distributed by Aurora through its leading direct-to-patient e-commerce platform. The CBD lozenge, which has a novel dissolvable format and is easy to dose, is now available for patients on Aurora’s Canadian medical cannabis patient platform as authorised by healthcare professionals.

Miguel Martin, CEO for Aurora said: “As the leading provider of medical cannabis in Canada, the launch of the newly developed Luo CBD lozenge on our platform is a significant and exciting milestone at the beginning of our strategic collaboration with Vectura Fertin Pharma. We are committed to bringing innovative solutions to patients and this launch reinforces our position at the forefront of Canada’s medical cannabis industry."

Michael Kunst, CEO for Vectura Fertin Pharma, said: "The launch of our newly developed Luo CBD lozenge on Aurora’s medical cannabis patient platform closely follows the announcement of our joint commercial collaboration in August this year, and is testament to our pioneering approach to science-backed innovation to address unmet medical and health needs. Aurora has the largest patient platform in Canada and the launch will enable us to make a meaningful impact to patients and to validate our product's proposition through real-world patient data."

Through Aurora’s leading patient platform, Cogent will gain access to patient feedback on the CBD lozenge, which will be used to validate the product proposition and to build real-world patient data to inform future products. The two companies will explore opportunities regarding the potential commercialisation of other Vectura Fertin Pharma medical cannabis products in Canada.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and South America. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult- use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

About Vectura Fertin Pharma

At Vectura Fertin Pharma, we are developing and commercializing a proprietary pipeline of differentiated products and brands in wellness and healthcare that address unmet patient and consumer needs. We have unique R&D capabilities in inhaled and oral technology, which we are applying across four key areas: Cannabinoids, Inhaled Therapeutics, Nicotine Replacement Therapy and Consumer Health. Underpinned by scientific rigor, and patient and consumer insights, we are passionate about finding new and better ways to help people take care of their health and wellbeing. Vectura Fertin Pharma was formed in March 2022 following the acquisition of Fertin Pharma, Vectura Group PLC and OtiTopic by Philip Morris International. For more information, visit www.vecturafertinpharma.com or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s commercialization collaboration with Cogent, which include, but are not limited to, those statements under the heading “Select Agreement Details”, statements related to the launch of Cogent’s newly-developed CBD lozenge on Aurora’s Canadian medical cannabis patient platform, the potential to launch Vectura Fertin Pharma’s future medical cannabis portfolio, the Company’s ability to support advancements in medical cannabis and to provide its patients with access to new products, the ability for Vectura Fertin Pharma to study the efficacy and other patient responses to the product while building real-world patient data for future analysis, and increased interest in the possibilities of medical cannabis.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and nongovernment consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated June 20, 2024 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.