Data Center Developer and Operator Dataprana to Launch its First 30MW Immersion Site

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 09, 2024 -- Dataprana, Inc. ("Dataprana") has taken a significant step towards expanding its data center capacity with a new cryptocurrency mining site in La Marque, Texas. This expansion sees the launch of a state-of-the-art, immersion-cooled facility with 30MW of available capacity.



The new mining facility is set to launch its operations in Fall 2024 and brings Dataprana one step closer to reaching its projected growth capacity of 87 MW in operation by Q1 2025.

Clients hosted at this facility will be met with a scalable, immersion-cooled data center providing fixed and stable year-round hardware temperatures, 24/7 security, around the clock remote and on-site support, as well as an AI-powered predictive curtailment algorithm. The facility also features high-end infrastructure from top immersion system manufacturers such as Intelliflex and Arctic Systems, ensuring the best possible cooling and low-noise operation.

Advanced hardware and cooling systems set the La Marque facility apart as a future-proof facility well-equipped to support a growing operational demand. Intelliflex infrastructure boasts a container-based system supporting up to 216 of the latest ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) miners per container. This immersion solution allows for solid-state cooling of hardware which eliminates the need for moving parts used in traditional air cooling, such as fans. This further extends the lifespan of mining hardware while also allowing for the additional benefits of overclocking. Immersion cooling has proven to be the most efficient and cutting-edge method of cooling for computer hardware, including servers and ASICs.

A veteran in the industry with over 7 years of experience in the crypto mining sector, Dataprana also constructs scalable HPC (high-performance computing) data centers. The facility in La Marque, Texas marks another successful project and aims to offer clients a trusted and reliable resource for hosting their mining hardware.

In addition to the La Marque project, Dataprana currently has over 140 MW in development for various other projects, including its first 1.5 MW AI data center build aimed at supporting the latest NVIDIA AI hardware. This project is set to launch in the first half of 2025.

The 1.5 MW AI data center will serve as a showcase project targeting interested parties such as GPUaaS providers, or other businesses in need of expanded colocation space.

“I’m convinced that our first AI build out project will be a great stepping stone in helping us find the right partners in the AI data center space that are willing to tap into our power capacity and further expand together.”

- Arseniy Grusha, Co-Founder and CEO of Dataprana



More about Dataprana:

Dataprana specializes in land and power acquisitions and delivers cutting-edge data centers and supporting infrastructure construction projects for various applications. Its use cases include cloud services, web hosting, various ML automation, AI LLM, and cryptocurrency mining.

Our dedicated team is made up of industry professionals with decades of relevant experience, contributing to our continued growth and development.

Media Contact:

Kristina Karupovic

+1 (604) 803-2785

info@dataprana.io