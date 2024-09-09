First Trust Introduces a Small and Mid Cap Dividend Achievers ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”), announced today that it has launched units and hedged units of the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (the “fund”). Units of the fund will commence trading on Cboe Canada Inc. at market open today. The ticker symbol for the units and hedged units are SDVY and SDVY.F, respectively.



The fund seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of U.S. small and mid cap companies, net of expenses, initially the Nasdaq US Small Mid Cap Rising Dividend AchieversTM Index (the “Index”). The investment strategy of the fund is to provide exposure to the Index by holding securities of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY), a U.S.-listed index ETF which is managed by an affiliate of First Trust Canada which seeks to replicate or substantially replicate the performance of the Index. In respect of the hedged units, the fund will seek to hedge its U.S. dollar currency exposure back to the Canadian dollar.

“Our goal at First Trust Canada is to continue to provide high quality, innovative and timely investment strategies for investment advisors. With the expectation of lower interest rates, dividend paying companies and small to medium cap companies will benefit from this shift. This ETF provides investors access to a high quality U.S. small and medium cap equity market,” said Nilesh Patel, Head of Distribution at First Trust Canada.

For further information: Media Contact: Nilesh Patel, FT Portfolios Canada Co., 40 King Street West, Suite 5102, email: susanjohnson@firsttrust.ca, 1-877-622-5552.