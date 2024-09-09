Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives & Sealants Chemicals and Products Outlook Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in Asia Pacific 2024 - Adhesives & Sealants (Volume 4)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive report providing detailed insights into the consumption of polyurethane chemicals and products across the Asia Pacific region has been published. This extensive piece of research covers an array of countries, evidencing the growth and development trends within the polyurethane industry. The report offers in-depth data across a multitude of Asia Pacific nations, delving into the intricate dynamics of the industry and providing consumption estimates for key polyurethane raw materials.



Material Consumption Estimates:



The report meticulously segments the polyurethane market by raw materials, encompassing Acrylic Polyol, MDI (MMDI & PMDI), TDI, Specialty Isocyanates, Standard Polyether Polyol, Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol, Polyester Polyol, and PTHF Polyol. Such detailed information enables industry stakeholders to understand the current consumption patterns and make informed decisions.



End-Use Market Breakdown:



In an endeavor to provide comprehensive coverage, this report also delivers an analytical glimpse into various end-use market sectors across each profiled country. For the sectors of adhesives and sealants, the report drills down into specific applications, spanning from automotive and construction to footwear and general assembly, along with insights on the use of these materials in sectors such as Auto Direct Glazing, and Insulated Glazing.



Granular Data Accessibility:



Subscribers to this report will gain access to a wealth of granular data that permits the manipulation of figures to derive individualized outputs, allowing for a nuanced examination of the polyurethane market.



Through this expansive report, industry players and interested stakeholders are provided with a strategic vantage point of the polyurethane chemicals and products landscape within the Asia Pacific region. As the global market continues to evolve, such in-depth analysis becomes indispensable for anyone looking to maintain a competitive edge in this dynamic industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Adhesives & Sealants

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

2. Adhesives and Sealants Product Description

2.1 Adhesives

2.2 Sealants

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Adhesives & Sealants - EA

3.2 Major Producers of Adh. & Seal - SEA, Oceania, SA

4. Total APAC Adhesives & Sealants

4.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - APAC

4.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - East Asia

4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - SEA and Oceania

4.5 PU Production by Type & Country - South Asia

4.6 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.1 East Asia Adhesives & Sealants

5.1.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - East Asia

5.1.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

5.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

5.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

5.5 Taiwan

6.1 South East Asia & Oceania Adhesives & Sealants

6.1.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - SEA & Oceania

6.1.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

6.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

6.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

6.2 Australia

6.3 Indonesia

6.4 Malaysia

6.5 New Zealand

6.6 Philippines

6.7 Singapore

6.8 Thailand

6.9 Vietnam

7.1 South Asia Adhesives & Sealants

7.1.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - South Asia

7.1.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

7.1.3 PU Production by Type and Country

7.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

7.1.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption

7.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

7.2 Bangladesh

7.3 India

7.4 Pakistan

