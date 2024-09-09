Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 36 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,004,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 132,065,800 ISK. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|2.9.2024
|15:05:51
|4,000
|16.450
|65,800
|2.9.2024
|15:15:39
|5,000,000
|16.500
|82,500,000
|3.9.2024
|13:57:06
|3,000,000
|16.500
|49,500,000
|Total
|8,004,000
|132,065,800
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika held 46,491,730 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 54,495,730 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.154% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 848,791,107 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.
The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is