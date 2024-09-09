Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

| Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.

In week 36 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,004,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 132,065,800 ISK. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price
2.9.202415:05:514,000 16.450 65,800
2.9.202415:15:395,000,000 16.500 82,500,000
3.9.202413:57:063,000,000 16.500 49,500,000
Total 8,004,000 132,065,800

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 46,491,730 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 54,495,730 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.154% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 848,791,107 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is