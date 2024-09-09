Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Outlook Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia-Pacific 2024 - Raw Materials (12th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A rigorous and comprehensive report has been released that outlines the current and future landscape of Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the Asia-Pacific region, extending up to the year 2024. This exhaustive research measures the consumption of various polyurethane raw materials and production across the multifaceted end-use market sectors in substantial depth.

Geographical Insights

The report encapsulates an extensive range of Asia-Pacific countries, offering localized insights for each. The distinguished list includes Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, China, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Vietnam, and other Asian territories. This territorial examination allows for a granular understanding of polyurethane trends and demands within the Asia-Pacific region.

Material Consumption Analysis

The report dissects consumption patterns for an array of polyurethane raw materials such as Acrylic Polyol, MDI (MMDI & PMDI), TDI, Specialty Isocyanates, Polyether Polyol, Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol, Polyester Polyol, and PTHF Polyol. By presenting a country-wise assessment, it informs stakeholders of the unique consumption dynamics and potential growth areas.

End-Use Market Breakdown

In an unprecedented depth of detail, production data is segmented into diverse market sectors such as Flexible and Rigid Foam, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers, and Binders, with further subdivisions providing more nuanced market intelligence. Critical sectors such as automotive, construction, textile, and footwear are among the areas of focus, providing stakeholders with a comprehensive view of the polyurethane application spectrum.

Sector-Specific Developments

For sectors like Flexible and Rigid Foam, the report presents specialized information, ranging from slabstock applications in furniture and transport to rigid and sprayed foam used in construction and manufacturing sectors. The coatings sector’s data includes everything from Architectural Coatings to Wood/Furniture Coatings. Similarly, in-depth insights into the adhesives and sealants markets are provided, highlighting industry-specific applications like automotive glazing and construction sealants.

Anticipated Market Progress

The report suggests a robust growth projection within the polyurethane industry of the Asia-Pacific region. It is expected to guide key players with critical decision-making processes, development strategies, and market penetration methodologies, fueled by empirically driven data and comprehensive analysis.

In conclusion, this analysis serves as an indispensable resource for industry participants seeking to navigate the complexities and leverage opportunities within the Asia-Pacific polyurethane market through 2024. With its extensive coverage and depth, it stands to influence a range of strategic decisions within this vital sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Abbreviations

2. Market Review - Isocyanates

2.1 Isocyanates Introduction & Technical Background

2.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Production Capacity 2023

2.3 Aromatic Isocyanates Production Capacity 2023

2.4 Aromatic Isocyanates Production Capacity Forecast

2.5 Isocyanates Market Trends

3. Market Review - Polyols

3.1 Polyols Introduction & Technical Background

3.2 Polyols Production Capacity

3.3 Polyols Production Capacity Forecast

3.4 Polyols Trends

4. APAC Raw Material Consumption by Product

4.1 APAC - Forecast Growth of all PU Products

4.2 Total PU Production & Raw Mat. Consumption

4.3 Forecast Production & Raw Mat. Consumption

4.4 Current Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

4.5 Forecast Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

4.6 Current Rigid Foam Raw Material Consumption

4.7 Forecast Rigid Foam Raw Material Consumption

4.8 Current PU Coatings Raw Material Consumption

4.9 Forecast PU Coatings Raw Material Consumption

4.10 Current Adhesives & Sealants Raw Mat. Consumption

4.11 Forecast Adhesives & Sealants Raw Mat. Consumption

4.12 Current PU Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

4.13 Forecast PU Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

4.14 Current PU Binders Raw Material Consumption

4.15 Forecast PU Binders Raw Material Consumption

