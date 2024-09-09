Sauce Essentials Transitions to 1.25g All-In-One Vapes in California, Bringing Consumers More Value for the Same Price

COSTA MESA, CA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Essentials (“Sauce” or “the Company”), one of the fastest growing US premium cannabis brands committed to providing top-quality products at affordable prices, is proud to announce a significant upgrade to its all-in-one (AIO) vaporizer products in the state of California. Starting this fall, Sauce Essentials will transition from its current 1g vapes to an enhanced 1.25g format, providing consumers with even more of the premium cannabis experience they love, for the same great price.



This exciting move means that Sauce Essentials’ AIO vapes will now contain a full 1000mg of THC, compared to the previous 1g (800-900mg) per device. The shift to 1.25g vapes ensures that consumers receive a true 1000mg of high-quality THC, with no additional cost.

“We’re committed to constantly evolving and improving our products to meet the needs of our consumers,” said Dylan Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer at Sauce Essentials. “By increasing the amount of THC in our AIO vapes, we’re delivering a better, more satisfying experience at the same affordable price. Our consumers have always trusted Sauce for our quality and consistency, and this move is a direct result of our commitment to providing the best value in the market.”

The new 1.25g AIO vapes will be first available in California and will be introduced in further markets throughout 2025. Sauce Essentials aims to roll out this change across all regions where its products are sold, ensuring that consumers everywhere can enjoy more of what they love.

As of September 2024, Sauce Essentials has established themselves as #2 overall in the AIO vape category, according to Headset data.

About Sauce Essentials

In 2018, Sauce Essentials set out on a mission to create exceptional cannabis products that consumers can trust, and provide them with a welcoming culture and quality experience, no matter their vibe.

With a spirit of innovation, brand consistency, and high standards, Sauce introduced Sauce Essentials to the recreational market in 2021, setting the standard for premium cannabis products in the US. Sauce broadened their product offerings by introducing their Dream Pen CBN Vapes, Smokes Infused Pre-rolls, Bursts High Potency Gummies, and Classics Vapes to the cannabis market, showcasing their commitment to the quality of hardware, materials, and ingredients while ensuring the lowest defect rate among their known competitors.

Sauce Essentials excels in scalability and customer retention, continuously innovating to disrupt multiple categories and elevate the brand. Present in eight states and expanding, Sauce delivers exceptional value without compromising on quality, supported by sustainability programs that reduce waste and promote responsible cultivation practices.

For more information about Sauce Essentials and where to find products in your local area, visit www.sauceessentials.com. Follow Sauce Essentials on Instagram @sauceesentials.

