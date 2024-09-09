Rubicon Organics Announces Board Appointment and DSU Grant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that Jesse McConnell has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) after receipt of security clearance from Health Canada. Mr. McConnell was elected to the Board by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on July 31, 2024, but his appointment to the Board was subject to being granted security clearance by Health Canada.



Jesse McConnell was the Co-Founder of Rubicon Organics in 2015 and served as its Chief Executive Officer from May 20, 2015, to December 31, 2022, Mr. McConnell is an entrepreneur, investor and cannabis expert who has worked in the premium cannabis industry in Canada and the US for over two decades. Previously, Mr. McConnell co-founded Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp., which was eventually acquired by Aurora Cannabis Inc. in 2019 for $175 million. Mr. McConnell holds a Bachelor of Arts, Economics (Honors) from Memorial University and a Master of Arts, Philosophy (Honors) from University of Victoria. He is also a member of the Northern Lights chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization.

The Company has awarded a total of 140,459 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) under its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to a director as compensation for their upcoming service. These DSUs will vest after twelve months from the grant date and can only be redeemed if the holder ceases to be a director of the Company or in accordance with the provisions of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

