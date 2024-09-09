VERB’s MARKET.live Launches Groundbreaking Pinterest Technology Integration

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the visionary force behind MARKET.live, the leading livestream social shopping platform, proudly announces it has completed and launched a technology integration and strategic vendor relationship with global social media platform Pinterest. This initiative leverages Pinterest's one-half billion monthly active users and evidences VERB’s commitment to amplify MARKET.live's social shopping reach for its growing list of consumer brand clients across platforms. Pinterest’s user base has grown consistently year-over-year, adding nearly 50 million monthly active users from 2023 to 2024.



This integration marks a significant leap forward as MARKET.live continues to pioneer industry-leading, seamless, native, friction-free social shopping experiences across social platforms, and now directly within the Pinterest app. And as a Pinterest Verified Merchant, MARKET.live gains access to exclusive features and benefits that enhance the shopping experience for users. The Verified Merchant Program (VMP) ensures that Pinterest users can discover and buy from trusted brands. With a blue checkmark on its profile and Pins, MARKET.live signifies to users that it has been vetted by Pinterest, giving Pinterest shoppers confidence in their MARKET.live purchasing decisions.

One of MARKET.live’s most compelling platform features and a major competitive advantage is the ability for its clients to broadcast their livestreams simultaneously or otherwise distribute their shoppable video content across multiple social platforms. The Pinterest technology integration, as well as MARKET.live’s Verified Merchant status are additional important value enhancements for major consumer brands seeking to add social shopping to their distribution strategy, but want to reach larger audiences to ensure higher sales conversions for their shoppable video content.

“The MARKET.live integration with Pinterest empowers our clients, particularly consumer brands in the beauty space and beyond, to deliver an effortless, seamless, shopping experience to their social shopping customers to explore, shop, and purchase their products without ever leaving the Pinterest platform,” states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO.

By seamlessly blending social interaction with e-commerce, MARKET.live and Pinterest expand their collective reach, opening up boundless opportunities for brands, retailers, creators, affiliates, and influencers.

"This integration with Pinterest represents a major step forward in our mission to enhance the U.S social shopping landscape," remarks Cutaia. "It underscores our confidence in the continued growth and adoption of social shopping in the U.S. and the impact this integration will have, especially within the beauty space and beyond. By integrating with Pinterest, we're providing users with an intuitive and immersive shopping experience that seamlessly connects them with their favorite brands."

The Verified Merchant Program (VMP) helps people on Pinterest discover and buy from vetted brands. As a verified merchant, MARKET.live's Pins may appear organically to people who are searching for products and shopping on Pinterest, dramatically enhancing potential revenue opportunities.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Pinterest," adds Cutaia. "As we look forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of social shopping and anticipate more rapid growth, innovation, and greater success."

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

Follow MARKET.live here:

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, among others, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements. Investors are advised to review filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

info@verb.tech