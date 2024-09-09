Accredited Solutions Files $3.6M Reg A Offering to Support Acquisition Strategy and Growth Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, an ionized alkaline bottled water distributed in major grocery and convenience store chains, is excited to announce the filing of a Regulation A registration statement for a $3.6 million offering.

The capital raised will be strategically allocated to fuel the Company's acquisition-driven growth plan, complement organic growth initiatives, and redeem certain outstanding convertible securities at a significantly lower cost of capital compared to pre-agreed convertible floating terms. The Globetopper acquisition marks the beginning of a broader growth strategy, with additional acquisitions planned to bolster the Company’s market position and revenue streams. Additionally, the Company has resolved to increase its number of authorized shares to enhance financial flexibility. Importantly, the Company remains committed to not pursuing a reverse stock split of its common stock. While this decision may raise some short-term concerns, the management team is confident that the Company’s intrinsic value is highly underestimated, and that shareholders will recognize this as the best long-term strategy for sustained growth.

“We are very excited about this funding as it will be instrumental in accelerating our growth strategy,” said Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions, Inc. “While we are taking a conservative approach grounded in our financial projections, the opportunities ahead are promising. This capital will allow us to execute on our acquisition strategy while strengthening our balance sheet and delivering value to our shareholders. We are confident that the future holds great potential for Accredited Solutions.”

Relevant Links: https://www.diamondcreekwater.com

