Core-Backbone Upgrades Key Network Routes in Germany with Infinera’s GX Series Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Core-Backbone, a global network provider, deployed Infinera’s GX Series ICE6 800G coherent solution to upgrade and extend key network routes between Nuremburg and Munich, Nuremburg and Prague, and Hamburg and Düsseldorf, doubling network capacity on each network segment while reducing power consumption per bit. This network upgrade further expands Core-Backbone’s network across Europe, providing high-capacity, high-performance connectivity services that are reliable, secure, and cost-efficient.



Core-Backbone is one of the fastest-growing German carriers, operating in Europe, Asia, and North America. With Infinera’s GX Series, Core-Backbone’s network can deliver capacity at 800G per wavelength, with the option to upgrade to 1.2T, significantly increasing capacity on the network at the lowest cost and lowest power per bit.

“We are excited to upgrade our network with Infinera’s innovative solutions and expand our service offerings. Infinera’s leading GX solution, similar to Infinera’s XTM platform currently in our network, was easy to install and deploy, eliminating lengthy set up times and avoiding any interruptions in service,” said Ulrich Koehler, Head of Network and IT-Operation, Core-Backbone. “With Infinera’s GX Series solution, our backbone network will be able to serve the growing needs of our customers with performance improvements and support 400G to 800G+ capacity for individual wavelengths to meet the growing demands for high-speed transmission today and in the future.”

“We are pleased to support Core-Backbone’s network upgrade and expansion plans, which support critical telecommunications, data centers, and financial services across the globe,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Infinera’s GX Series coupled with the XTM Series will enable Core-Backbone to provide its customers with cost-effective, high-capacity, and highly available services.”

About Core-Backbone

Core-Backbone is a German network service provider specializing in the operation and provision of IT infrastructure. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany, Core-Backbone operates its own international backbone that interconnects data centers around the globe. Renowned for its exceptionally high-quality standards, Core-Backbone is considered one of the most reliable carriers in Europe, with an impressive annual average availability rate of 99.999%. Beyond technology, the company is committed to maintaining the highest quality and cutting-edge standards.

Core-Backbone offers a comprehensive range of network services tailored for businesses, data centers, CDNs, and ISPs. Their IP-Transit service provides high-speed connectivity with global reach and low latency. They also offer Layer2 Connections and Wavelength Services for secure and efficient data transmission between locations. Remote Peering enables customers to connect to multiple Internet Exchange Points globally, enhancing their network reach. For protection against cyber threats, Core-Backbone provides DDoS Protection services. Additionally, their Cloud Connect service offers direct and secure connections to major cloud providers, catering to businesses with advanced networking requirements. To learn more about Core-Backbone, follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

