North Texas Food Bank Promotes Anne Readhimer to Chief Impact Officer

Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) proudly announces Anne Readhimer’s promotion to Chief Impact Officer. In her new role, Readhimer will continue to drive systemic change in the fight against hunger and further enhance equitable food access and sustainable food security solutions across North Texas.

“Since joining NTFB in 2019, Anne Readhimer has been an invaluable asset to the North Texas Food Bank,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Her deep expertise and unwavering commitment have significantly advanced our mission to alleviate hunger in our region. We are thrilled to see her step into this new role where her strategic vision and passion for impactful solutions will continue to drive positive change for our organization, feeding network and neighbors.”

As Chief Impact Officer, Readhimer will oversee several critical areas, including the SNAP and Social Services Assistance team, NTFB programs such as the Food 4 Kids backpack initiative, the Senior Meal program, Nutrition and Garden Education, and the Community Partner Relations team. Her leadership will be pivotal in expanding agency networks and mobile distributions to increase meal distributions through community partners in high-need areas. reach more communities in need. Additionally, Readhimer will spearhead the organization’s Hope for Tomorrow strategy, which focuses on growing partnerships with community organizations that help address the underlying barriers to food security.

"Anne has consistently achieved remarkable results and provided an impressive volume of meals—nearly 300 million in just the past three years,” said Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer of the North Texas Food Bank. “Her innovative contributions, such as our community-based approach, container pantries, produce pods, SNAP Mobile, Hunger Action Map, and network grant-making program, have significantly strengthened our network and enhanced our ability to address hunger. Anne combines empathy with strategic thinking, prioritizing our neighbors and utilizing data-driven decisions to optimize resources and impact."

Readhimer brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition Science and a Master of Science in Food Science from Texas A&M University. Before joining NTFB, she was Senior Director of Fresh Food Innovation at 7-Eleven, Inc., leading a comprehensive food service team focused on new product development and operational improvements. Her previous roles also include supporting global food innovation and menu development for Yum! Restaurants International.

Readhimer grew up in Houston and relocated to the North Texas area after completing her graduate studies. She resides in Plano with her husband, Don, and their two children.

The North Texas Food Bank looks forward to Readhimer’s continued leadership and impact in her new role as Chief Impact Officer.

# # #

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachment