Generative AI in Animation Market Set to Hit USD 23.60 Billion By 2032: With a 39.3% CAGR | Polaris Market Research

Global generative AI in animation market size was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from USD 1.66 billion in 2024 to USD 23.60 billion by 2032. The market is likely to register a CAGR of 39.3% during the forecast period, 2024 - 2032.

Market Introduction:

What is Generative AI in Animation Market?

Generative AI allows animators to design lifelike characters with detailed facial expressions, body movements, and environment and scene generation, with minimum manual animation. AI-driven models can reduce the time and effort required to perform complex tasks, enabling animators to focus more on other creative aspects of animation, such as storytelling and dialogue.

Generative AI can also be used to generate high-quality lighting and shading, making animations more immersive. Existing animations can be improved by identifying inconsistencies in character movements or lighting using AI tools. Additionally, generative AI can fuel further advancements in the animation industry, including streamlining the animation process, enhancing animation quality, and creating new animation techniques.

Key Market Stats:

Global generative AI in animation market size was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2023

The market is expected to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2032 from USD 1.66 billion in 2024

The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 39.3% during 2024 - 2032

Major Findings from Report:

Factors including the demand for realistic animation from the entertainment industry, increasing demand for content creation, the requirement for automating complex tasks, and rising advancements in the animation processes drive market growth.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of component, type, end-use, and region.

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2023.

Generative AI in Animation Market Drivers and Trends:

Demand in Entertainment Industry: Animators are increasingly using generative AI to design realistic character movements, body movements, and intricate environments that captivate audiences. Thus, the rising demand for realistic animation from the entertainment industry accelerates the generative AI in animation market growth.

Content Creation on Digital and Online Platforms: Generative AI brings creativity and personalization to another level by creating character movement and scenes with enhanced quality. This can help content creators create working on digital and online platforms, engaging content in efficient and innovative ways. Thus, increasing the demand for content creation on digital and online platforms is fostering the generative AI in animation market CAGR for generative AI in animation.

Advancements in Generative AI in Animation: The animation industry is on the edge of change due to rising advancements in the animation processes, enabling creators to offer personalized and engaging experiences. With these advancements, not only are production timelines getting streamlined, but animators are also exploring imaginative storytelling, driving a significant advancement in the field of digital animation and market growth.

Industry’s Prominent Players:

Adobe

Autodesk Inc.

Blue Sky Studios

DreamWorks Animation

Google LLC

Kartoon Studios, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Pixar Animation Studios

ServiceNow

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Geographical Landscape:

Due to the presence of a broad network of well-developed animation studios and tech companies, the market held the largest revenue share in North America. These organizations are increasingly offering Over the Top (OTT) platforms and subscription videos with integrated AI technologies to cater to rising customer demands. Thus, increasing adoption of AI technologies across various industries boasters the generative AI in animation market demand in North America.

The Asia Pacific generative AI in animation market is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This is because the rising demand for high-quality content across various sectors, including media & entertainment, gaming, and advertising has led industries to incorporate generative AI in animation. Moreover, the rise of digital adoption and shifting consumption habits have created an increasing need for customized and captivating animated content.





Segmental Outlook:

Generative AI in Animation Market – Component-Based Outlook:

Services

Solutions

Generative AI in Animation Market – Type-Based Outlook:

GANs

Transformers

VAEs

Others

Generative AI in Animation Market - End-Use-Based Outlook:

Advertising

Gaming

Movie Production

Television

Others

Generative AI in Animation Marke – Regional – Outlook:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



