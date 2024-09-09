Scorpius Selected for Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) to Accelerate Medical Countermeasure Development in Support of BARDA

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or “the Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), today announced that it has been selected as a member of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s (BARDA) Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV). The RRPV supports BARDA in its mission to accelerate the development of medical countermeasures (MCMs) to address emerging biological threats such as pandemic influenza, infectious diseases, and other public health emergencies.

As an active member of the RRPV, Scorpius will collaborate with BARDA and other federal partners to support MCM product and technology development in critical areas such as vaccines and therapeutics. Scorpius’ extensive capabilities in biomanufacturing and its state-of-the-art production facilities should uniquely position it to meet the evolving needs of government agencies tasked with responding to biological threats.

“We are honored to have been selected for the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle,” said Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius Holdings. “This opportunity allows us to leverage our manufacturing capabilities to support BARDA, the US government, and groups that service the US government in rapidly addressing public health emergencies. Our team is committed to accelerating the development of medical countermeasures and delivering scalable solutions to protect public health and national security.”

Scorpius’ facilities are equipped to handle the production of biological products, offering both standard and custom solutions for the development of biopharmaceuticals. The company's manufacturing platform is designed for flexibility, enabling swift responses to emerging health threats. By becoming part of the RRPV, Scorpius expects to play an important role in ensuring preparedness for future public health emergencies such as pandemics and other biological risks.

BARDA, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), works to support the development of medical countermeasures such as vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic tools to counteract health security threats. The inclusion of Scorpius in the RRPV highlights the company’s ability to innovate in the rapidly evolving landscape of biomanufacturing.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as the collaboration expediting the development of critical solutions for public health threats, including pandemic preparedness and emerging infectious diseases; Scorpius collaborating with BARDA and other federal partners to support MCM product and technology development in critical areas such as vaccines and therapeutics; Scorpius’ extensive capabilities in biomanufacturing and its state-of-the-art production facilities uniquely positioning it to meet the evolving needs of government agencies tasked with responding to biological threats; the opportunity allowing the Company to leverage our manufacturing capabilities to support BARDA, the US government, and groups that service the US government in rapidly addressing public health emergencies; Scorpius playing an important role in ensuring preparedness for future public health emergencies such as pandemics and other biological risks by becoming part of the RRPV Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the Company to, due to the collaboration, expedite the development of critical solutions for public health threats, including pandemic preparedness and emerging infectious diseases; the Company’s ability to expand its large molecule biomanufacturing CDMO services, attract new customers, profit from its pipeline and continue to grow revenue; the ability to capture a meaningful market share; the ability to generate meaningful cash flow and become cash flow positive; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman

+1 919 289 4017

ir@scorpiusbiologics.com