TSS, Inc. (OTCQB: TSSI) Hires Hayden IR, Expanding Investor Relations Efforts and Strengthening its Team to Support Continued Growth in Revenue, Earnings, and Cash Flow

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (OTCQB: TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software, today announced that it has engaged Hayden IR, a highly recognized, national investor relations firm, to raise its visibility within the investment community and communicate the company's compelling growth story. The company also highlighted its ongoing efforts to strengthen its team and operational capabilities to support its rapidly scaling business.



Darryll Dewan, CEO of TSS Inc., commented: “We are excited to partner with Hayden IR as we enter our next growth phase. Our recent financial performance, driven by surging AI demand, highlights our business model's strength. We continue investing in our team and operations to support this rapid growth. With CFO Danny Chism joining our leadership team and new additions to our operational team led by our COO Todd Marrott, expanded production capacity, and process improvements, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand. As we scale our business and solidify our reputation as a trusted AI infrastructure partner, we believe it's time to share our story with a wider investor audience. Hayden IR's track record and expertise in investor relations make them the ideal partner for this goal."

Hayden IR provides a comprehensive range of investor relations services, connecting emerging growth companies with institutions, independent portfolio managers, buy-side and sell-side analysts, family offices, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors through a comprehensive, multi-tier proactive program. Hayden delivers expertise and professionalism in areas such as investor management, relationship building, awareness campaigns, online presence, and corporate identity.

James Carbonara, Partner at Hayden IR, commented "TSS, Inc. is a compelling, broadly undiscovered investment opportunity in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market. As a company not yet listed on a major exchange or covered in research by sell-side analysts, it offers investors the chance to discover a relatively under-the-radar opportunity. The company’s strong Q2 2024 earnings results, with 345% net income growth and 62% adjusted EBITDA growth, showcase their ability to capitalize on accelerating AI and high-performance computing demand. We're impressed by their proactive scaling approach, evident in their recent investments in production capacity and talent. With key customer programs underway and a robust outlook for the second half of the year and beyond, TSS, Inc. is benefiting from its investments made in 2024 and is now entering a new phase of ramping revenue, earnings, and cash flow."

To learn more or to sign up for investor relations alerts for TSS Inc, please visit www.tssiusa.com.

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a capital markets communications consulting firm that provides proactive high-touch services to pre-IPO, emerging growth and well-established publicly traded companies on North American and global exchanges. Our senior consultants work hands-on with our clients on a day-to-day basis, leveraging their decades of experience to provide best-in-class investor relations counsel and services. Our goal is to develop and execute thoughtfully designed programs for recruiting and retaining institutional buy-side, family office and retail investors. We work closely with sell-side analysts across all industries and strategically introduce appropriate investment banks and create other programs to support capital-raising needs. For more information on Hayden IR, visit https://haydenir.com/

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “prospects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risks related to the development of our procurement services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating to our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.