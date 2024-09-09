Patient Portal Market to Surpass USD 16.71 Billion by 2032, Driven by Digital Health Integration & Patient-Centric Solutions | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Portal Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Patient Portal Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.71 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.55% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

This significant growth is driven by the increasing demand for digital health solutions, the rapid adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), and the need for enhanced patient engagement and satisfaction.

The patient portal market is experiencing robust growth due to the rising demand for streamlined healthcare services and improved patient engagement. Patient portals offer secure online access to health information, appointment scheduling, and communication with healthcare providers, making them essential in modern healthcare systems. The demand for these portals is supported by advancements in digital health technologies and a shift toward patient-centric care models. Increased investment in healthcare IT infrastructure and the proliferation of innovative, user-friendly portals are enhancing patient experiences and operational efficiency for healthcare providers.





Key Patient Portal Companies:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cure MD

Epic Corporation Inc.

Athenahealth

eClinicalWorks

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Greenway Health LLC

Intelichart

GE Healthcare

Med fusion

Patient Portal Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 16.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.55% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type: Integrated patient portals dominate the market, accounting for 58.3% of the revenue share in 2023, and projected to grow at a rapid rate of 19.8% during the forecast period. Integrated portals are preferred for their comprehensive functionality, which improves operational efficiency and reduces the need for disparate systems. These portals support seamless data integration and administrative task streamlining, making them ideal for large healthcare organizations. Their cost-effectiveness and unified solutions drive their growth.

By Delivery Mode: Web-based patient portals held the largest market share of 65.9% in 2023. They are favored for their ease of implementation, minimal hardware needs, and lower initial costs. Web-based portals offer automatic software updates and remote access, managed by third-party providers with subscription-based pricing models, enhancing affordability and scalability.

By End User: Healthcare providers led the patient portal market with a 53.0% share in 2023, projected to grow at a robust rate of 19.7%. The widespread use of patient portals by healthcare providers is driven by the need for better patient engagement and efficient health record management. According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC), over 90% of hospitals offer patients access to their medical records, underscoring the growing reliance on these portals.

Patient Portal Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

By End Users

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Regional Analysis

North America is the dominant region in the patient portal market, driven by high adoption rates of digital health solutions and significant investments in healthcare IT infrastructure. The United States, in particular, is a major player with numerous healthcare providers implementing patient portals to enhance patient engagement and streamline processes. Leading companies in the region, such as Cerner Corporation and Epic Systems, are advancing the development of innovative patient portal solutions.

Europe is the fastest-growing region, supported by increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare services through digital transformation. The region benefits from rising investments in healthcare technology and a focus on patient-centric care. Notable companies in Europe, including Siemens Healthineers and Philips Healthcare, are contributing to the market's expansion with advanced solutions tailored to European healthcare systems.

Recent Developments

April 2024: Meditech launched an enhanced integrated patient portal with real-time health data sharing and improved user experience.

June 2024: Epic Systems introduced an upgraded patient portal featuring advanced telehealth capabilities and enhanced data security measures.

July 2024: Cerner Corporation unveiled a cloud-based patient portal designed to streamline patient-provider communication and offer integrated health management tools.

August 2024: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions released a patient portal with improved mobile access and appointment scheduling features.

September 2024: Philips Healthcare launched a patient portal with advanced analytics and personalized health insights for patients and providers.

October 2024: Siemens Healthineers introduced a standalone patient portal aimed at smaller healthcare facilities with a cost-effective solution and essential functionalities.

Key Takeaways

The patient portal market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of digital health solutions and the need for improved patient engagement.

solutions and the need for improved patient engagement. Integrated portals lead the market due to their comprehensive functionality and efficiency.

Web-based portals hold the largest market share, while cloud-based solutions are expected to grow rapidly.

North America remains the dominant region, with Europe emerging as a fast-growing market.

Recent developments underscore advancements in patient portal technology and its growing role in modern healthcare.

