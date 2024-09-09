US Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring ConvaTec, 3M, Coloplast, Smith & Nephew, B Braun Melsungen, Medline, Molnlycke Health Care, Medtronic

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Therapy Device, Wound Care Dressing), Ulcer Type (Ulcer, Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2024 to 2030

The major factors contributing to market growth include the increasing occurrence of diabetes nationwide, an aging population, advancements in treatment technology, rising research and development efforts, and shifts in lifestyle patterns. For instance, according to the Population Reference Bureau's projections, the population of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to rise from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by the year 2050, reflecting a 47% increase.







The prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. plays a significant role in market expansion, as diabetic foot ulcers are a common complication of the disease. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021 there were about 32.21 million diabetes patients aged 20-79 years in the U.S. which are further expected to increase to 36.28 million by 2045. Furthermore, the advancements in medical technology and treatment modalities contribute to the growth of the market. Innovations such as advanced wound care products, bioengineered tissues, and regenerative medicine techniques offer more effective and efficient solutions for diabetic foot ulcer management.



Furthermore, the increasing awareness among healthcare providers and patients of the importance of early detection and proper treatment of diabetic foot ulcers is driving the market growth. Both healthcare professionals and patients understand the necessity of careful foot care and regular screenings to catch diabetic foot ulcers early. This heightened awareness encourages a proactive approach to managing complications of diabetes, leading to better outcomes for patients and fewer severe ulcers.

Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts are essential in advancing treatment options and technologies for managing diabetic foot ulcers. These continued efforts result in innovative solutions, such as new therapies, diagnostic tools, and preventive measures, which expand the options available to healthcare providers.



Presence of major market participants and various initiatives undertaken by them to stay competitive in the market such as product approval, product launch, partnership, merger and acquisition, expansion, etc. are expected to contribute to the overall market growth. For instance, in April 2024, Molnlycke Health Care has announced its plans to acquire P.G.F. Industry Solutions GmbH, an Austrian company known for producing Granudacyn, a line of wound cleansing and moisturizing products.



U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Report Highlights

Based on treatment, the biologics segment dominated the market by capturing a revenue share of more than 30% in 2023

The therapy devices segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on ulcer type, the neuro-ischemic ulcers segment held the largest market share in 2023

The Ischemic ulcers segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate from 2024 to 2030

Based on end-use, hospitals and clinics led the market in 2023

North America dominated the market in 2023

Companies Featured

ConvaTec, Group Plc

3M Health Care

Coloplast Corp.

Smith & Nephew Plc

B Braun Melsungen AG

Medline Industries, LP.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Medtronic Plc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing prevalence of diabetes

3.2.1.2. Aging population

3.2.1.3. Advancements in treatment technology

3.2.1.4. Lifestyle changes

3.2.1.5. Growing R&D activities

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of treatment

3.3. U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Movement Analysis

4.3. Global U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Treatment, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Wound Care Dressings

4.4.1. Wound care dressings market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1. Alginate dressings

4.4.1.2. Hydrofiber dressings

4.4.1.3. Foam dressings

4.4.1.4. Film dressing

4.4.1.5. Hydrocolloid dressings

4.4.1.6. Surgical Dressings

4.4.1.7. Hydrogel dressings

4.5. Biologics

4.5.1. Biologics market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1. Growth factors

4.5.1.2. Skin grafts

4.6. Therapy devices

4.6.1. Therapy devices market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.1.1. Negative pressure wound therapy

4.6.1.2. Ultrasound therapy

4.7. Antibiotic medicine

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Ulcer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Ulcer Type Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Global U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Ulcer Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Neuropathic Ulcers

5.6. Ischemic Ulcers

5.7. Neuro-ischemic Ulcers



Chapter 6. U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment End Use Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Global U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.5. Ambulatory Surgery Center

6.6. Homecare



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Position Analysis

7.5. Company Categorization (Emerging Players, Innovators and Leaders

7.6. Company Profiles

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Financial performance

7.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.6.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcz8ib

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment